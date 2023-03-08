Adventure Meets Art Through Film

Storytelling takes many shapes and forms, and this weekend, it's through film. The Backcountry Film Festival is coming to Central Oregon as Discover Your Forest's major fundraiser—Bend on Thursday, Sunriver on Saturday and Sisters on Sunday.



click to enlarge Micheli Oliver “Soñadora” is the first film of the lineup and features Vanessa Chavarriaga’s story about making space for people like her in the outdoor industry.

Discover Your Forest is a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting discovery of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland through educational programming. The nonprofit works closely with the U.S. Forest Service. The money raised from the film festival will go toward winter conservation education programs, according to Karen Walsh, Discover Your Forest executive director.

The films cover a variety of topics, including diversity in the outdoors, pushing boundaries, learning from difficult experiences, the beauty of nature and more. Each film not only shares a special story or message, but also visually awes the viewer with artistic shots and creative production.



"Soñodora" is the first film in the lineup and follows Vanessa Chavarriaga on her trailblazing journey to make space for people like her in the backcountry. Walsh said she is especially excited for this film because of the stunning shots, female representation and empowering spirit.

Discover Your Forest runs free, hands-on conservation education programs for elementary school students, middle school students and the community. Community members can participate in "Snowshoe with a Ranger" and one-hour interpretive ski and snowboard tours on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. The nonprofit also educates elementary and middle school students on snow science during the winter months. These free winter programs are made possible by fundraising events and donations.

"We want to educate our young students about being good stewards of the environment and what that means," Walsh said. "We do snowshoe programs with them. We teach them about their local watershed. We teach them about the importance of snowpack and what that means to our water."

Discover Your Forest invites Central Oregon out to these outdoor adventure films to feel inspired and to support forest education. Tickets are available online.

Bend Showing

Thu., March 9, 7pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

SOLD OUT

Sunriver Showing

Sat., March 11, 6:30pm

Sunriver SHARC

57250 Overlook Rd., Sunriver

$18

Sisters Showing

Sun., March 12, 6:45pm

Sisters Movie House

720 S Desperado Ct., Sisters