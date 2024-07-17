Atmosphere Returns to Bend for a Night of Hip-Hop

Renowned for consistency and prolific output in independent hip-hop, Atmosphere has shaped the introspective underground rap scene for over 25 years. The iconic duo — rapper Sean Daley, known by his stage name "Slug," and producer Anthony Davis (Ant), return to Bend on Thursday, Aug. 1, as part of the Tour De Friends Part Trois.Joining Atmosphere at Midtown Ballroom for the show are DJ HEBL and the Los-Angeles-based band NOFUN!

Daley's rap career began in childhood, writing rap music for friends in junior high. He was a record collector at a young age and listening to music gave him a sense of identity, he said. His music was heavily influenced by his parents' early-'80s record collection featured a mix of reggae, soul, funk, jazz and classic rock.



"When I started making music, I believed I was trying to find a place I belonged," Daley said. "When I started feeling accepted, making friends, gaining some admiration and had something to care about, that helped me form my identity and gain confidence. That confidence has fueled my creativity."

For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a rigorous output, releasing more than two dozen studio albums, EPs and collaborative side projects. In that time, the venerated duo has built a legacy by bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots.

"I like the platform and the opportunity to talk about things that are bothering me or about things that are happening socially, politically through rap music," Daley explains. "I can speak my mind and express my ideas freely — speak out against the status quo."

Atmosphere recently announced a reissue of its 2007 mixtape "Strictly Leakage," displaying Daley's renewed passion for rapping and showcasing its lasting impact on the hip-hop genre.

"To still be performing after 20-plus years and support my family by doing that, it's easily the best job I've ever had," Daley says.

Atmosphere

Thu., Aug. 1, 8pm

Midtown Ballroom

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend