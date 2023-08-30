 Author's Event Featuring Anne Graham | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Author's Event Featuring Anne Graham

Local author shares her story of life, from the U.S. Navy to city council chambers

By

Former Redmond City councilor Anne Graham will be at Roundabout Books in Bend Sept. 7 for a reading and Q&A session on her recent memoir, "Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders." Delve into the heart of her journey from the U.S Navy, to her role in local city council. Connect with the author and gain a deeper understanding of her life and times as she recounts moments from her childhood, memories that stand out from military service and regales us with tales of her time in city office.

click to enlarge Author's Event Featuring &#10;Anne Graham
Courtesy Roundabout Books Facebook
Roundabout Books’ spacious locale includes a bookstore, café and multiple open seating areas.

Graham is a proud member of the transgender community and hopes that her story can both help to destigmatize and represent a vastly underrepresented section of both the local and national community. While certain recent political policies have been aimed at oppressing members of the LGBTQ+ community, and specifically members of the transgender community, the author insists that her literary work was never born out of diplomatic gain.

"My goal was never to be political, my goal always is to educate," she said.

Roundabout Books is independently owned by local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, who opened the store in 2016 because she wanted a place that was both welcoming and comfortable for anyone who wandered in.

click to enlarge Author's Event Featuring &#10;Anne Graham
Courtesy Roundabout Books Facebook
A photo of the local author and her memoir.

This author event is the first in a series of in-store events taking place in September. Throughout the coming month, the bookstore will host authors that discuss a wide variety of topics including Oregon's direct response to 9/11 and global effects of climate change, as well as former councilwoman Anne Graham's inspirational journey. Hear the incredible story of this multi-hyphenate powerhouse for yourself right in our own backyard. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Author Event: "Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders" by Anne Graham
Thu., Sept. 7, 6:30-7;30pm
Roundabout Books
900 NW Mount Washington Dr., #110, Bend
$5-$14

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 30-11, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation