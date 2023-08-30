Author's Event Featuring Anne Graham

Former Redmond City councilor Anne Graham will be at Roundabout Books in Bend Sept. 7 for a reading and Q&A session on her recent memoir, "Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders." Delve into the heart of her journey from the U.S Navy, to her role in local city council. Connect with the author and gain a deeper understanding of her life and times as she recounts moments from her childhood, memories that stand out from military service and regales us with tales of her time in city office.

click to enlarge Courtesy Roundabout Books Facebook Roundabout Books’ spacious locale includes a bookstore, café and multiple open seating areas.

Graham is a proud member of the transgender community and hopes that her story can both help to destigmatize and represent a vastly underrepresented section of both the local and national community. While certain recent political policies have been aimed at oppressing members of the LGBTQ+ community, and specifically members of the transgender community, the author insists that her literary work was never born out of diplomatic gain.

"My goal was never to be political, my goal always is to educate," she said.

Roundabout Books is independently owned by local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, who opened the store in 2016 because she wanted a place that was both welcoming and comfortable for anyone who wandered in.

click to enlarge Courtesy Roundabout Books Facebook A photo of the local author and her memoir.

This author event is the first in a series of in-store events taking place in September. Throughout the coming month, the bookstore will host authors that discuss a wide variety of topics including Oregon's direct response to 9/11 and global effects of climate change, as well as former councilwoman Anne Graham's inspirational journey. Hear the incredible story of this multi-hyphenate powerhouse for yourself right in our own backyard. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Author Event: "Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders" by Anne Graham

Thu., Sept. 7, 6:30-7;30pm

Roundabout Books

900 NW Mount Washington Dr., #110, Bend