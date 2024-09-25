Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle Brings Blues and Soul to The Belfry

Ben Rice, known for his soulful guitar skills and powerful voice, has been making waves with his genre-blending sound that pulls from blues, soul, R&B and rock. With his band, the PDX Hustle, Rice is set to bring a high-energy show to The Belfry in Sisters on Oct. 4. In this Q&A, Rice shares his musical journey, the evolving sound of his band and what's next for him and The PDX Hustle. Answers are edited for concision and clarity.

click to enlarge Debra Penk Photography Ben Rice and his band the PDX Hustle are bringing an energetic night of blues music to move to at The Belfry on Fri., Oct. 4.

Source Weekly: Your early influences came from a mix of vinyl records from your parents' collections. Can you talk about how artists like Steely Dan, Al Green and Mississippi John Hurt shaped your sound?

Ben Rice: I grew up with my parents' record collection. My mom loved R&B and soul — bands like War, The Isley Brothers and Al Green – while my dad was more into rock, like Alice Cooper, Steely Dan and Thin Lizzy. That blend of soul and rock was a big part of my upbringing. Our first family concert was AC/DC, which was wild. My dad got me into guitar lessons young, and by age 10, I discovered blues and artists like B.B King, Steve Ray Vaughan and Robert Cray. I'd use my paper route money to buy blues compilation CDs, and that's when I found artists like Mississippi John Hurt and Muddy Waters. These influences became a part of my musical DNA. We mostly play original music now with covers sometimes for fun. Those sounds are still a big part of what we do.

SW: How has adding horns, vocal harmonies, piano and organ changed your live shows?

BR: About two years ago I was mostly playing as a trio. A mentor suggested I add keyboards and horns – it felt like a missing puzzle piece. Doubling the size of my band overnight, from three to six players, was daunting. But once we started playing together it was a blast. The sound is huge, and we can feature different elements – horns, keyboards and vocals. We have a broader range of musical colors to paint with and our songs feel more fully realized.

SW: What do you enjoy most about performing with a larger ensemble, and how was that transition?

BR: At first, it felt like wearing a new suit – I was still the same person, just gussied up. It took a little time to feel natural, but after rehearsing and playing together weekly, it became more at ease. Now it feels like a bunch of friends playing on stage and it's so fun. We push each other musically and appreciate what everybody brings. That camaraderie on stage extends off stage, too; we spend a lot of time laughing and goofing around together.

SW: You've played at a wide range of venues from small clubs to large festivals. How do you adapt your performance based on the venue or audience?

BR: The audience's energy plays a big part of that. If it's a high-energy crowd, we match that. For laid-back crowds, we slow things down and play more story-driven songs with softer volumes. In singersongwriter settings, we'll share the backstories of the songs. For The Belfry, we're planning on creating a fun and high-energy set. Angeline [Rhett], the owner, told us, "Let's have a big dance party!" So, we'll bring a lot of up-tempo tunes to keep the crowd moving.

SW: What's next for Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle?

BR: We're finishing up a six-song EP, and our first single will be released on Nov. 7 at Alberta Rose Theatre during a release show with The Colin Trio. We're also going to record another set of releases.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle

Fri., Oct. 4, 7-10pm

The Belfry

302 E. Main Ave., Sisters