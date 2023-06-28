 Big Lawn Series at Suttle Lodge | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Big Lawn Series at Suttle Lodge

Monday might be your least favorite day of the week, but it doesn't have to be. This summer, the Suttle Lodge and Boathouse is having its Big Lawn Series, a recurring event that offers live music on the big lawn every Monday. The free concerts go from 6-8pm and all ages are welcome.

West of the small town of Sisters sits this rustic but upscale hotel on Suttle Lake. The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse is reminiscent of an Oregon summer camp, presenting the ideal backdrop to a series of live concerts throughout the summer.

click to enlarge Big Lawn Series at Suttle Lodge
Courtesy Jeremy Ferrara website
Jeremy Ferrara sits peacefully with his guitar in hand.

The Big Lawn Series has already had three artists perform since it started on June 12, but there are many more to be excited about. The hotel is featuring local and national artists with a variety of genres such as folk, rock, pop and more.

This Monday, July 3, folk singer and songwriter Jeremy Ferrara will play at the lodge. According to Ferrara's website, he found his love for touring during his time at the University of California-Santa Barbara, while playing live music at intimate venues. His music takes inspiration from Neil Young, Adrianne Lenker and Joni Mitchell.

Matt Mitchell is another artist playing on the lake next month. Mitchell, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, loves writing music and has played about every instrument under the sun, according to his website. Mitchell claimed on his website that his songs are "reminiscent of "The Band," leaning heavily on harmony, soulful grooves and psychedelic lead guitar." He is performing at Suttle Lodge on Monday, July 10.

The Suttle Lodge has a variety of summer events that bring locals and tourists to the hotel almost every day. On Tuesday, it offers the Wine on the Deck series from 3-6pm, featuring a new Pacific Northwest winery that patrons can try and enjoy each week. On Wednesdays the Lodge offers cookouts, serving beer from different breweries and creek-side BBQ, giving people a chance to eat and drink to their heart's content.

Monday Big Lawn Series
Mondays, 6-8pm
The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse
13300 US-20, Sisters
Free

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

