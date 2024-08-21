Bigstock: A Music Festival with a Cause

In 2008, Dr. Brett Gingold had an impulse to throw a backyard concert and fundraiser. The goal was simple: build community by giving back to it, all while listening to great music.

At the time, he was living on a hill and the backyard felt like "a natural amphitheater overlooking the mountains," he describes. "It was the perfect setting for a venue, the perfect setting for an event. From that point, I just slept on it and dreamed about setting up a music festival there."

It came to fruition in 2010. Gingold threw the first Bigstock single-handedly and achieved his ambition of bringing music to his community. He was able to "promote some up-and-coming local talent and really showcase the music, but at the same time, give back to local charitable organizations."

click to enlarge Photo by Erica Swantek Part music festival, part fundraiser, Bigstock returns to Hoodoo on Sept. 6 and 7 with Greensky Bluegrass, Margo Price and Oteil & Friends, plus late-night sets in the lodge and camping.

The seeds he planted quickly germinated, and Gingold was approached by Oregon Adaptive Sports asking if Bigstock would like to raise $15,000 to buy two adaptive mountain bikes in year two. Gingold didn't hesitate in taking on the challenge, and Bigstock raised "$16,000 that second year, enough to buy the two bikes and give a little more back," Gingold says.

As the years progressed, the orthopedic surgeon continued to moonlight as an annual concert promoter, making new connections, attracting more talent and outgrowing his backyard venue after seven years of shows — but not before he was able to host an epic evening with Jackson Browne.

"We went from just local talent [and] up-and-coming," acts like Lukas Nelson and Devon Allman, "but when we booked Jackson Browne, we were a little bit out of our league because we really didn't know how to handle that. But that did change things for us."

"Going forward, people expected us to book that type of talent," Gingold says. "And that is not easy, and it's not inexpensive." He did pretty well with the likes of Bruce Hornsby, G. Love & Special Sauce, Los Lobos, Ozomatli and Big Head Todd and the Monsters playing subsequent editions of Bigstock.







“The tickets are technically tax deductible. You can’t do that with any other tickets. We are unique in that this is purely a fundraising event.” —Brett Gingold, Bigstock founder

Covid clearly threw a wrench in things, but Bigstock returned bigger than ever in 2022 with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. This time the venue was decidedly not your normal backyard affair, but Hoodoo Ski Area. When Bigstock approached the locally owned and operated ski hill, "they were all in," Gingold says. "They didn't even hesitate to donate their facility for this cause," especially considering OAS' presence during the winter months at Hoodoo.

This year's return to Hoodoo on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 will bring the most substantial version of Bigstock yet. Featuring Greensky Bluegrass with funky rockers Gbots & The Journeymen and the jazzy eclecticism of Banshee Tree on Friday and Oteil & Friends and Margo Price, with the always danceable Bon Bon Vivant on Saturday, all of the booking is still done by Gingold — quite the festival bill for a guy who still considers himself an amateur. "For lack of a better word, it's a hobby to book bands, and it's been a little bit of a challenge," he laughs.

The effort that goes on behind the scenes is completely worth it when you've booked jamgrass stars Greensky Bluegrass for Friday and are following that up with country singer-songwriter Margo Price and Dead & Company's Oteil Burbridge and his accomplished list of friends, including Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna and Lamar Williams Jr. Bigstock's format literally gives these creative talents room to spread out, with the headliners rocking two 60- to 90-minute sets with a small intermission. "That's how they thrive. They can just evolve as they're playing," Gingold says. "And they can just play for almost three hours."

Organizers are expecting upward of 2,000 people this year and have introduced overnight camping to accommodate those who want to attend both days. (You must purchase a camping pass and vehicles must be self-contained, while tent and trailer camping is available nearby off-site.) There are also free after-party concerts on both nights with live music in the Hoodoo lodge. Saturday features an additional set from New Orleans Bon Bon Vivant while Friday's special guest is being kept secret. The lodge will also open in the mornings for breakfast and coffee.

OAS, which is dedicated to providing "life-changing outdoor recreation experiences to individuals with disabilities," has been a longtime Bigstock beneficiary, and this year, the festival adds an additional benefactor: Cascadia Wildlands. "

That's an exciting cause preserving habitat in the Northwest," Gingold explains. Bigstock has raised "easily over half a million dollars" throughout the years.

At its core, Bigstock remains a fundraising event. "We're just not another concert," explains Leann Schoales, who runs logistics and event production for the fest. "When you buy this ticket, you are directly supporting these nonprofits."

"The tickets are technically tax deductible. There is a portion that can be written off — you can't do that with any other tickets," Gingold adds. "We are unique in that this is purely a fundraising event."

Bigstock's setting is also distinctive. So whether you want to hike up on the ski hill to hear tunes wafting over the treetops or you're looking to get close to the stage and dance, there's a casual intimacy to the whole experience.

Bigstock

Featuring Greensky Bluegrass with Gbots & The Journeymen and Banshee Tree on Fri., Sept. 6

Friday doors 2:30pm; show 4:30pm

Featuring Oteil & Friends and Margo Price with Bon Bon Vivant on Sat., Sept. 7

Saturday doors 1pm; show 3pm

Hoodoo Ski Area

27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters

All ages; kids 5 and under free

$75 to $125; camping $50



