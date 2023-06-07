Boneyard Pub has a Stage!

Besides making delicious craft beer for well over a decade (this year marks Boneyard Pub's 13th Anniversary) —motorcycles, old classic cars and skulls and cross bones are a few of Boneyard Pub's favorite things over at 1955 NE Division Street. Now adding to its unique old-town, SoCal aesthetic, the five-year-old pub has a platform for live music in the mix — its very own stage and a summerlong series of live music for us to enjoy.

click to enlarge Courtesy Boneyard Sleepless Truckers (playing Hot Summer Nights Sun., Aug. 27) perform at Boneyard Pub for the recent 13th Anniversary Party in May.

Every second Sunday of the month, from June through September, the Boneyard Pub is bringing a new summer music series and event called "Hot Summer Nights."

The events feature, "A classic car and bike cruise-in vibe with live music," as phrased by Boneyard Pub's General Manager Jonathan Gilliam. There will be beer (duh), dynamite Boneyard food (Gilliam believes they have the best burger and wings in town), special drinks for the occasion and "any make or model welcome" for all you car collectors out there. The first Hot Summer Night starts this Sunday, June 11 with "Bend's Beatles Band," JuJu Eyeball. Next, the bell-bottom rock band Superball on Sunday, July 9. And to close out the summer, Boneyard offers its End of Summer Motorcycle Ride event on Aug. 27 with a live show by Southern-rock and Americana grit band, Sleepless Truckers. Bands that have already stealthily hit the Boneyard Pub stage include local blues band, Black Flowers Black Sun, Audio Deck, Leftslide and Redmond's DJ Chuck Boogie. "We look for and book all kinds of genres. Classic rock, punk, funk and outlaw country" Gilliam continued.

Not only is Boneyard venturing into the local music scene, the pub is surely creating a unique and safe environment for the community. I can vouch for something special and alternative happening over at the Boneyard lot, aside from my love for the black and white, gritty Goonies aesthetic. It feels like a little campus where you're at home with the Boneyard crew. You can even catch an appearance by Owner Tony Lawrence's bulldog puppy named Voodoo who looks like a very cute baby dinosaur. The people there are kind with stories to tell and family businesses throughout, including the Chulitas food truck. Something about the location, too — the way it's placed right next to the train tracks, and that old-timey saloon architecture feels like you're on some good old Bend roots with new things happening in the right direction. The music that they're booking is going to be the perfect soundtrack.

"Myself and the staff look forward to people having a great time. We know how to throw a party," Gilliam told the Source Weekly. "Our gritty and edgy decor with an obvious passion for motorcycles from the founder, and half the current staff — with music playlists setting the mood from Fugazi to AC/DC to Lowrider Oldies — a separate dive bar and a beer garden with Chulitas food truck are a few things that make this place unique. The pub's vibe is an extension of Boneyard beer itself: A welcoming environment where you can come to soak up some sun in the beer garden with the dogs."

Boneyard Pub's 2023 Hot Summer Nights

Sun., June 11: JuJu Eyeball

Sun., July 9th: Superball

Sun., Aug. 13th: (TBD)

Sun., Aug. 27: End of Summer Motorcycle Ride event with Sleepless Truckers

Noon-8pm