Bringing Music and Stories to Sisters

On May 4, the soulful musician Thunderstorm Artis will grace the stage at The Belfry in Sisters as part of his "Don't Let Me Let You Go Tour." A night filled with folk, rock, soul and country melodies, Artis invites his audience to an intimate evening of songs and stories, featuring special guests.

Hailing from the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, Artis grew up in a big musical family. His journey from playing in his living room to recording his first album in Jack Johnson's studio speaks volumes about his dedication to music. His passion for music runs deep, but it was his experience at Sisters Folk Festival that truly shaped him as a songwriter, he said.

Thunderstorm Artis returns to Sisters to perform at The Belfry on his tour.

"Just the community you have is so special — the community is what draws me back every time," Artis told the Source Weekly.

Artis' time in Central Oregon played a pivotal role in his songwriting process when he stayed at LOGE Camps in Bend to work on songs for his upcoming album. "I love the idea of getting outside of the busyness of life and contemplating things in life I've been through and trying to put those words into music," Artis explained.

Describing his performances as intimate and cozy, Artis fosters an interactive conversation with his audience. He wants his shows to resemble the times playing shows in his living room as a family during his youth. "I love to open up my shows almost like a Q&A throughout the concert. I am seeing this tour as a span of living room shows," he shares.

"I started performing because it felt like therapy to me, and when I realized my therapy helped others, I felt like it was a mission of mine to do this," he reflects. "Performing and making music is something that I want to do until I'm gray and old."

As he returns to Sisters, Thunderstorm Artis brings more than just music; he brings stories, connections and a reminder to take a step back. "I think the idea of being able to create a space for people to be able to escape the busyness and craziness of life and be able to reflect on the things that are most important to us is so special."

Thunderstorm Artis at The Belfry

Sat., May 4, 7pm

The Belfry

302 E. Main Ave., Sisters