Celebrate Independence Day with Live Music in Central Oregon

Celebrating Independence Day in Central Oregon typically involves checking out the Bend Pet Parade, floating the Deschutes River, and of course, watching the fireworks on top of Pilot Butte.

If you're looking for some music to enjoy or you're not quite sure about your 4th of July plans, here's your guide to live music events happening on the firework-filled holiday, from rock 'n roll tributes, to funky rhythms and high-energy jazz.

click to enlarge Courtesy Proud Mary: A Creedence Queerwater Revival FB Proud Mary, a queer tribute band to the much-loved ‘60s-’70s rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival comes to perform at Silver Moon Brewing for 4th of July show.

4th of July Show - Proud Mary: A Creedence Queerwater Revival at Silver Moon Brewing

Enjoy a night of nostalgic rock tunes in a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere at Silver Moon Brewing. The 4th of July music bash features Proud Mary, a queer tribute band to the much-loved '60s-'70s rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival. The band performs CCR's many hits, including "Fortunate Son," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Proud Mary." The event is held on Silver Moon's outdoor stage. Tickets costs $13 in advance or $15 at the door.

4th of July with Call Down Thunder at Worthy Brewing

Dance at Worthy Brewing on the east side of Bend on July 4 for a proper celebration of face-melting freedom. Free live music begins at 5:30pm with Whalient starting the night, followed by two full sets of the Grateful Dead tribute band, Call Down Thunder, playing until the firework show. Expect an energetic performance that captures the spirit of the Grateful Dead.

Munch and Music

For the first time, the 34th annual Munch and Music kicks off on the 4th of July. The event combines great music with the beautiful setting of Drake Park. Attendees can join Munch and Music for an unforgettable evening featuring free live music from the talented guitar stylings of Ron Artis II with special guests the Miles Harris Trio, creating a funky rhythmic vibe perfect for the whole family. Music starts at 5:30pm.

Live at the Vineyard: Summit Express Jazz Band



Savor a sophisticated evening of jazz in a scenic vineyard setting. In Terrebonne, Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards hosts live music on July 4 from 5-8pm with the Summit Express Jazz Band. This high-energy band takes Dixieland Jazz to new heights. The event includes wood-fired, hand-crafted pizzas, award-winning wine by the bottle, beer on tap, salad and dessert — all available for purchase. An advance ticket purchase is required to attend for $20.