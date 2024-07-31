Compelling Artist Brings Her Inspiring Musical Journey to Bend

A Canadian singer, poet and activist, Allison Russell is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter deeply rooted in the folk community. The Grammy-award winning artist weaves stories and tales through the medium of music. On Aug. 10 and 11, Russell performs at Hayden Homes Amphitheater supporting Tyler Childers on tour.

Russell's story is nothing short of inspiring. She escaped an abusive adoptive father, moved across the country and found her voice, earning three Grammy nominations along the way.

After two decades of music exploration in group bands, Russell released her solo album, "Outside Child," redefining what artistry means in the 21st Century. Her follow-up solo album, "The Returner," is a body-shaking, mind-expanding and soulful expression of Black liberation. Russell's music exceeds all reasonable (and unreasonable) expectations and affirms her place among today's most vital artists.

click to enlarge Courtesy Allison Russell Facebook Allison Russell performs in Bend for two nights on tour with Tyler Childers at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

"The Returner" earned Russell a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for song "Eve Was Black" and received three additional nominations for Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance for title track.

For Russell, success didn't come overnight. Instead, it was the result of decades of playing and growing while building a community of like-minded and supportive musicians around her. The chance to experiment and connect with other musicians and an audience is something that excites her, she said.

"When doors open, I walk through them," Russell says. "And then I take as many people through them with me as I can. That's my MO these days."

Russell's new record is a celebratory sigh of relief, marking her journey of healing and growth over the past few years. Fans in Bend can look forward to experiencing transformative live music from Russell at her upcoming show.

"I had always found solace in the outlet of writing, the outlet of songwriting, the outlet of poetry writing to process things," explains Russell. "Early on I realized what a joy it was to creatively commune with others, and that kept me safe."

Allison Russell

Sat., Aug. 10 and Sun., Aug. 11, 6pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend