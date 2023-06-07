Country Harmony with Muscadine Bloodline

National touring southern country duo, Muscadine Bloodline, performs at General Duffy's Waterhole on Thursday, June 22, showcasing classic county harmonies and authentic lyrics. Bend's Century Drive will warm up the stage, bringing a country twist to the mix.

Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster met in 2012, both with dreams to pursue big-time music careers. After getting together to write, perform and record, the country duo named themselves Muscadine Bloodline, put out a few singles and started selling out shows across the country.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Century Drive Band Facebook Century Drive’s band members — Lonnie Chapin, Chad Chapin, Casey Parnell and Corey Parnell — are from Bend and put a rock twist on classic county.

Muscadine Bloodline has racked up over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify since its first single release in 2016 — "Southern Boy Cure." The duo's second release — "Porch Swing Angel" — still sits as one of the band's most popular songs, along with "Put Me In My Place" and "Me On You."

At the show, listeners can expect to hear well-loved singles along with tunes from the duo's latest full-length album — "Teenage Dixie." Stanton and Muncaster released the project in February and it's their longest album yet, with 16 tracks.

click to enlarge Courtesy Muscadine Bloodline Instagram Muscadine Bloodline is a Southern country duo, Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, who perform at General Duffy’s on Thursday, June 22.

Century Drive's band roster features four first names and two last names — two sets of musical powerhouse brothers from Bend. Lonnie Chapin, Chad Chapin, Casey Parnell and Corey Parnell write, record and perform country-rock songs that highlight vocal harmony and storytelling.

General Duffy's Summer Kickin' Concert Series continues through September with local and national headlining country musicians.

Muscadine Bloodline

Thu., June 22, 4-10pm

General Duffy's Waterhole

404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond