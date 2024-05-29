Denver Rapper Performs Live For The First Time in Bend

Denver-based conscious rapper Malcolm Whye, known by his stage name Malcolm Whyz3 (pronounced "wise"), is set to perform in Bend for the first time at Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room as part of his national tour with rapper Mark Battles.

Whye discovered his true passion for music three years ago, inspired by his friends breaking into the underground hip-hop scene in Colorado. The loss of his grandmother propelled him to dive into music, inspiring the release of his first single, "What you Make It," which led to the creation of his debut EP, "Before the Streetlights Come On." This EP features eight songs which he wrote and performed within a month, marking the beginning of his journey as an artist and entry into Colorado's hip-hop community.

"I was surrounded by a lot of friends who were performers and doing shows locally. I would go to all of their shows and thought it was the coolest thing ever," Whye explains.

Whye draws significant influence from artists like J. Cole, Rexx Life Raj, Lauryn Hill and The Fugees. He favors slower, melodic beats that complement his introspective lyrical style. During his song-writing process, he often transforms his journal entries into powerful rhymes. "Everyone has their own music writing style or melody style; I just try to be a student of the game and learn as much as possible from these music artists," Whye recalls, attributing his passion for rap to his upbringing in Colorado and frequent visits to New York.

Reflecting on his journey, Whye emphasizes the importance of connections in the music industry. "The number one thing for me is connections," he says. "Music has taken me to places I've never been to before and introduced me to some really cool people." He highlights the collaborative spirit of the tour with Mark Battles, noting how bringing together diverse backgrounds fosters creativity and personal growth. "Trying new things out, being creative and connecting with people from different backgrounds brings out the best in you, not just as an artist, but as a human being."

Malcolm Whyz3

Thu., May 30, 7-10pm

Midtown Ballroom

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend