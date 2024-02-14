Epiphanies with Tyler Spencer

Tyler Spencer's "Didgi-Beat-Fusion" performance, set for Sat., Feb. 17, is centered around the culturally rich aboriginal instrument, the didgeridoo. The instrument produces a distinctive, resonant sound that is used in traditional Australian/Aboriginal ceremonies but also in contemporary music. Breathing life into an ancient tradition, Spencer blends the instrument with rhythm, beats and synths to produce a fusion music that invites the audience to listen outside of expected genres and boundaries.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tyler Spencer Spencer’s music has been showcased in movies and the HBO series “Dexter.”

While Spencer has been playing at a high level for more than 15 years, the artist recalled that his introduction to the instrument was complete happenstance. "It all kind of happened by accident when I was young, fooling around in the basement, I found this metal tube and was trying to beatbox into it and I made that sound that a didgeridoo makes," he said. "It was sort of like this epiphany happened at that moment." Invigorated by the possibilities of the instrument from a young age, Spencer turned to encyclopedias, articles and video recordings to learn everything he could about the mystifying instrument. "It was this positive force in my life from a young age," Spencer said.

The artist credits his vast array of influences from EDM to local indie acts and playing in multiple bands when he was young as a large source of inspiration for his solo work. "Over the years that really has kind of helped me develop my own style and take on fusing rhythm, beats and didgeridoo, it's really helped me become an intuitive musician."

click to enlarge Courtesy Tyler Spencer Tyler Spencer, pictured in Australia studying the crafting process and origins of the Aboriginal instrument.

Spencer is fueled, like any other artist, by the desire to create something distinct to his own voice but does not let that distract him from reflecting on and sharing his earned perspective through his performance. "I also feel like it's my duty to share the origins of the instrument," Spencer explained. "About 10 years after I got into playing and making didgeridoo, I was finally able to travel to Australia to get a first-hand experience learning more about the origins of the instrument. I stayed with an aboriginal family in N.E. Arnhem Land and had a deep experience learning more about Aboriginal music, culture and didgeridoo 'Yidaki' crafting. Being able to be part of keeping the awareness of the instrument and the culture alive, it makes me feel good," Spencer admitted.

Tyler Spencer Live

Sat., Feb. 17, 4pm

LOGE Bend

19221 SW Century Dr., Bend