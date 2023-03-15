 FairWell Festival Releases Lineup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

FairWell Festival Releases Lineup

Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family and Turnpike Troubadours headline the inaugural festival at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

By

Big name music artists are taking over the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on the fourth weekend in July for a three-day festival. Covering genres of folk, country, blues, rock and soul, the FairWell Festival will host 36 artists across three stages.

click to enlarge FairWell Festival Releases Lineup
Courtesy Turnpike Troubadours
“Diamonds & Gasoline,” “Long Hot Summer Day” and “7 &7” are three of Turnpike Troubadours’ top songs. This country rock band will headline on the first day of the FairWell Festival, Friday, July 21.

On Friday, July 21, Turnpike Troubadours, the gritty roots rock band, will headline the night. Additional performances include Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Brook & The Bluff and Wyatt Flores.

On Saturday, July 22, country-folk singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is the big name of the night. Bryan has over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 300 million streams on his heartfelt hit, "Something in the Orange." Additional performances include Sheryl Crow, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Band of Horses, Lucius, Rayland Baxter, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Amigo The Devil, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Trousdale.

click to enlarge FairWell Festival Releases Lineup
Courtesy Willie Nelson Facebook
Willie Nelson has been releasing music since 1962 and hasn’t stopped. Willie Nelson & Family will headline Sunday, July 23 at the FairWell Festival.

On Sunday, July 23, the old-time legend Willie Nelson & Family will take the main stage. Additional music artists include Mt. Joy, Yola, Luke Grimes, Shane Smith & The Saints, Abraham Alexander, 49 Winchester, Bella White, Calder Allen, Y La Bamba, Crayton Farley, Abby Anderson, Haley Heynderickx, AJ Lee & Blue Summit and Caitlyn Rose.

With plans to make this an annual festival, Central Oregon is expected to see many more big-name music artists come through the high desert, looking forward.

"FairWell Festival celebrates its native Oregon spirit by bringing fans a range of locally sourced culinary options such as a craft beer hall, an exceptional wine experience with a curated selection, and an array of cuisine from local favorites, as well as unique fan experiences including a local craft market, fairground attractions, and more," said the FairWell Festival lineup press release.

click to enlarge FairWell Festival Releases Lineup
Courtesy Zach Bryan Instagram
Zach Bryan is a country-folk artist who started on YouTube in 2017 and quickly gained a huge following with his acoustic releases.

Concert goers have ample ticket options. Three-day general admission tickets range from $199-$600, from GA to VIP. One-day tickets range from $100-$325. For those looking to experience the artists in luxury, platinum tickets are available, ranging from $650-$1,500. For campers, there is an $800 three-day RV pass option. The festival is being produced by C3 Presents, the festival promoter in which Live Nation bought a controlling stake in 2014.

Tickets go on presale on March 16 at 10am PT and public sales will follow with remaining tickets. To purchase tickets online, festival fans can head to fairwellfestival.com.

FairWell Festival
July 21-23
Deschutes County Fairgrounds
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
$100-$1,500

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 15-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation