Feel-Good Indie Artists Coming to Bend

Locals in Central Oregon can add another must-see concert to their lists with feel-good music made by some down-to-earth artists. Outdoor-lover Griff Washburn started making music under the name of Goth Babe in 2018 and has been thriving ever since. Joining him is the up-and-coming band Husbands, based in Oklahoma City. People can see them perform at the Domino Room July 19.

click to enlarge Courtesy Goth Babe Music Griff Washburn relaxes outside with his dog, Sadie.

Originally from Tennessee, Washburn has an adventurous and nomadic lifestyle, living on his 36-foot sailboat, spending time in the mountains of Washington and traveling in his truck camper, which hosts a makeshift recording studio. When not on the road, find Washburn doing outdoor activities such as snow sports, surfing and sailing and generally enjoying the landscape the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

Washburn has a more laid-back approach than most when it comes to making music.

"Making music to Griff is less a climb to the top, as it is a form of free thinking and enjoyment," reads a statement on his website. Aside from music, Washburn is also passionate about the environment. He dedicates a portion of his tour earnings to helping environmental nonprofits such as the Conservation Lands Foundation and Protect Our Winters.

Opening for Goth Babe is the Oklahoma-based group Husbands, fronted by Danny Davis. Davis has been making music since 2011 but didn't start releasing music until 2013. The band started with Davis and his friend Wil, when the two were in college. They were both making music separately and decided to join forces. Once they got a band together, they started playing live shows around their city.

click to enlarge Danny Davis Danny Davis of Husbands splits his time between Oklahoma City and Costa Rica when not touring.

While Wil is no longer apart of the band, Husbands has been playing with the same group since 2016, with Davis as the frontman and songwriter. According to Davis, the group's slow progression from creating music to performing for a larger audience has been well worth it.

"Making music and songs means so much to us, and then to see that it means something to other people. . . it's been so rewarding," he told the Source Weekly.

Husbands is set to play several big venues this year, including music festivals such as Austin City Limits. "It feels really gratifying because we love making music," said Davis. The group has a new single coming out July 14, and a new album releasing in October.

Goth Babe with Husbands

Wed., July 19, 8pm

The Domino Room

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend