From Bend to the Big Stage: Maiah Manser Opens for St. Vincent

Pop songstress Maiah Manser from Los Angeles is a multi-talented songwriter, producer and musician. Known for her hauntingly powerful and ethereal lyrics, Manser's music is a distinct fusion of genres and influences, often compared to artists like Lana Del Rey. On Aug. 8, she will take the stage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater as a special guest for St. Vincent.

Raised by her single mother and grandmother right here in Bend, Manser discovered her love for music by the age of four. She recalls singing during preschool classes and telling her mom she wanted to be a famous singer after winning a talent show at six.

Manser's career skyrocketed after sharing a snippet of her new song, "With a Smile," which garnered over 30 million views on social media. This viral success has significantly altered the course of her life and she got signed with a new major label.

click to enlarge Courtesy Maiah Manser Facebook Los Angeles-based pop artist Maiah Manser returns to her hometown to open for St. Vincent at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug., 8.

Opening for St. Vincent and Spoon is truly a full-circle moment for Manser. Returning to Bend, she reminisces about driving to a Munch and Music event, blasting Spoon in her car on the way.

"Performing in my hometown before these incredible music artists I love is a dream, I can't believe it," says Manser. "I draw a lot of my musical inspiration from St. Vincent. I've looked up to her as a powerful female artist that I've aspired to be."

One of Manser's goals is to create songs that are upbeat and "bop."

"I want to create songs that are fun and that I can sing and dance to with the audience while I'm performing. That's become very important to me." Her upcoming single, "Bad Habits," embodies the fun and energetic performance she aims for. Her songs, which explore themes of love, sorrow and self-discovery, are incredibly intimate and contemplative. Manser's music is reflective yet upbeat, giving listeners a window into her inner world and encouraging them to examine their own feelings and experiences.

"Ultimately, I want people to feel validated and safe when they listen to my music. For people to be themselves and have fun," Manser says.

Maiah Manser

Aug., 8, 6:30pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

$62.70



