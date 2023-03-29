Get Funky with ORGONE

California funk and soul band, ORGONE, delivers rhythmic original tunes. This nine-piece project has evolved since its first release in 2001, and its current iteration is hitting the Volcanic Theatre Pub April 12.



click to enlarge Courtesy Orgone Facebook ORGONE is a nine-piece band that delivers funky grooves to its audiences. “Live For Tomorrow” and “You Got It” are two of the band’s newest singles.

"Who Knows Who" is one of ORGNE's biggest hits with over 5 million streams on Spotify, and this track highlights what the band is all about. It's everything listeners want out of funk—hard-hitting bass lines, groovy vibes, soulful and sassy vocals and irresistible dance energy.

"We've been playing together for so many years now. There is a deep chemistry there, and we really react to each other. There's a lockstep thing that we're pretty proud of," said Sergio Rios, ORGNE guitarist and producer.

The band's latest singles—"Live For Tomorrow" and "You Got It"—will add a fresh vibe to ORGNE's set. Rios said the band has been coming to Bend for about 12 years, and he met fans that have been showing up to shows ever since.

"We love coming up [to Bend]," Rios said. "It's always such a great response. We get a lot of love and absolutely appreciate that."

With trumpet, trombone, bass drums, guitar, keyboard, percussion and vocals, the big group gets together to effortlessly drive afro-funk beats into the world. Heading to a live show means following the rise of energy from start to finale—from slow grooves to rockin' riffy funk tunes.

When people start dancing, get sweaty and feel the music, it fuels the high energy for the band. The show will start instrumental and ramp up the whole time. It's a live show listeners can't watch on YouTube. It's a funk experience.

"[We perform] with sole purpose of, 'let's get lost in it,'" Rios said. "Just let go and have a good time and dance and let it all out. Do whatever. Leave everything. Leave everything behind and throw it down the dance floor."

ORGONE

Wed., April 12 8:30pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$20



