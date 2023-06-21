Get Pumped for Amphitheater Special Guests

There's a massive buzz around the headliners gracing the stage this summer at Hayden Homes Amphitheater — Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, Neil Young, 3 Doors Down and many more household names. With big name artists, comes up-and-coming, talented openers.

Here are some special guests you may have missed when reading the big type on concert posters. If concert goers show up early, they may discover their next new favorite artist.

Deer Tick is a four-piece rock 'n' roll band out of Rhode Island that just released a new album on June 16 — "Emotional Contracts." This 10-track project meshes the band's classic, fun, reckless rock and new heavy-hearted lyrics, creating its most vulnerable album yet. Deer Tick's new age sound will warm the stage for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Saturday, July 1.

Courtesy DeerTick Website

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick

Sat., July 1, 6:30pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

Tickets start at $45





Uwade will bring ethereal tunes to the Hayden Homes stage with her soft yet powerful voice. The Nigerian-born and North Carolina-raised singer-songwriter has released four singles since 2019 and was featured on Fleet Foxes's album, "Shore." Her most played track, "Nostalgia," has over 4 million streams on Spotify. Uwade will open for Andrew Bird on Tuesday, July 25, and fill the air with pure vocals.

Courtesy OMG Michelle Photography

Andrew Bird with Uwade

Tue., July 25, 7pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

Tickets start at $40.50





Miya Folick is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who is coming up in the indie-rock scene with her edgy energy and relatable lyrics. Her latest album, "ROACH," dives into the ups and downs of growing up with honest writing and dynamic musical arrangements. "Bad Things," her most-played original hit, is playful and takes listeners to a time of young adulthood. Opening for Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart on Wednesday, August 9, Folick's set will get the crowd going for a night of indie/alternative tunes.

Courtesy Miya Folick Facebook

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart with Miya Folick

Wed., Aug., 9, 6pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend