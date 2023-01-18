 Getting the Ball Rolling with Four More Amphitheater Shows | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Getting the Ball Rolling with Four More Amphitheater Shows

Hayden Homes announces Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, Whiskey Myers, Sylvan Esso and Rebelution

By and

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh concerts of the 2023 season, adding some variety to the lineup—Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, Whiskey Myers, Sylvan Esso and Rebelution.

The Beatles' very own drummer and vocalist Ringo Starr will fill Bend with familiar rock melodies on Saturday, June 3. Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band focuses on peace, love, rhythm and melody. From "Photograph" to "It Don't Come Easy," concertgoers will listen to the sounds of the '70s.

Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette are the band behind the man, rocking out with one of the most well-known musicians of all time. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10am.

click to enlarge Getting the Ball Rolling with Four More Amphitheater Shows
Courtesy Whiskey Meyers

Whiskey Myers is all about stomp and holler on its 2023 tour. Crossing genres of rock, roots, country and blues, this band has seen huge support from listeners. With over 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Whiskey Myers is a exploding and pushing boundaries. Some top hits include "Stone," "Broken Window" and "Battle of A Southern Man." Tickets went on sale Jan. 13 and are available online.

click to enlarge Getting the Ball Rolling with Four More Amphitheater Shows
Courtesy Sylvan Esso Facebook

Hayden Homes first electronic pop release of 2023 is Sylvan Esso. The duo has been making music since 2014, quickly becoming a sensation with the song "Coffee," its most popular, with 118 million streams on Spotify. In August 2022, Slyvan Esso opened for ODESZA at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, but comes back for its very own headlining tour.

The duo's new album, "No Rules Sandy," takes on a flowing, whimsical sound. Tickets went on sale Jan. 13 and are available online.

Rebelution is hitting the amphitheater stage with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle on Saturday, Aug. 26. Listeners can expect reggae rock and relaxed river vibes on this summer night. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10am.

Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band
Sat., June 3, 8pm
$49.50

Whiskey Myers
Thu., June 22, 6pm
$45

Sylvan Esso
Sun., Aug., 27, 7pm
$39.50

Rebelution
Sat., Aug., 26

All at Hayden Homes Amphitheater / 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

More by Allie Noland

  • Cacao as Ceremony

    Dr. Michelle Ericksen holds cacao healing ceremonies aimed at bringing renewal, meditation and nurturing to Central Oregon

    By Allie Noland

    Cacao as Ceremony

  • Caravan Up to Hoodoo for Thrifty Thursdays

    Bunk+Brew and Love & Play Bend invite Central Oregon to caravan, boot up, shred powder and eat some of chef Nick's chili

    By Allie Noland

    Caravan Up to Hoodoo for Thrifty Thursdays
More »

