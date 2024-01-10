Going Lightly with Robot Mushroom

With an eclectic fusion of indie-pop melodies and soulful lyrics, new indie band Robot Mushroom has recently begun making waves in the Bend music circuit. The band's fusion of soul-stirring melodies, rhythmic beats and heartfelt lyrics is poised to leave an indelible effect on the audience and marks the beginning of a new age in the already vibrant local music scene.

Robot Mushroom Facebook The three troubadours Nickolas Crockett, Robert Wilson and Chris Wombolt bonded over a shared passion for acoustic music with worldly perspective.

"The name originated from a drawing I used to do. These kinds of futuristic worlds of robots living in harmony with mushrooms," lead singer Nickolas Crockett explained.

Crockett, a traveling man with poetic songwriting skills and a penchant for predictions about the future, sets the tone for Robot Mushroom's distinctive sound. Crockett's lyrics delve deep into the complexities of human emotion and encourages listeners to look both inward and outward at the ever-evolving landscape of the modern world through a musical journey.

Complementing Crockett's vocals is the rhythmic backbone from drummer Robert (Robbie) Wilson. His dynamic drumming and innate sense of timing adds depth and energy to the band's sound.

"The three-piece that we have is pretty unique," said Wilson. "Getting to grow and learn with these guys and getting better every time is exciting. I think it's a really beautiful creative flow we're all in," he continued. Wilson's ability to seamlessly blend various rhythms and tempos has become a defining element of the band's sound.

Chris Wombolt, guitarist for the band, brings an infectious groove to each track. His band-diagnosed "tasty-licks" on the guitar intertwine effortlessly with Crockett's guitar and vocals, creating a tapestry of harmonies that resonate with audiences long after the music stops. Wombolt's musical finesse amplifies the band's live performances.

Wilson and Wombolt are both originally from Southern California but met Crockett, who was raised in Ohio, through a run-in at the Bunk and Brew hostel in Bend. After their first encounter, the three began performing acoustic sets at the hostel, receiving nothing but positive and encouraging feedback from other travelers and locals.

Robot Mushroom Facebook Crockett cites his world travels from Eastern Asia, Thailand and Scotland as large source of inspiration for his songwriting.

Leading up to the band's debut show, both Crockett and Wilson expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share this music with a live audience. "We really center ourselves around the human experience," Crockett offered. "We're very bare-boned acoustic folk-music. It's a simple three piece, we keep it tight and we're pretty honest with what our sound is. It's a love letter to ourselves. To say yes to each moment that we live in."

Robot Mushroom's debut performance at Lone Pine Coffee Roasters on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6pm, promises to be an intimate experience showcasing not only original compositions but also the band's musical versatility. The band's growing popularity on social media platforms has further fueled the anticipation, as followers eagerly interact with the band through snippets and teasers of its memorable musical journey.

