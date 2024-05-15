 Gung Ho for Open Mics | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Gung Ho for Open Mics

Let your summer tunes include some from budding local musicians

By

click to enlarge Gung Ho for Open Mics
Pexels

It's officially outdoor concert season in Bend, but that's far from the only place to catch some tunes while the weather's warm and the sun shines. Check out one or any of these open mics happening around Central Oregon to get a taste of local talent.

Shine Your Light (Open Mic) at The Cellar

When: Tue., May 14, 6 p.m., Tue., May 28, 6 p.m., Tue., June 11, 6 p.m., Tue., June 25, 6 p.m., Tue., July 9, 6 p.m., Tue., July 23, 6 p.m., Tue., Aug. 13, 6 p.m. and Tue., Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at The Cellar. Sign-ups at 5:30pm.

Wednesday Jam Sessions at The Cellar

When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Drink some fine cask or imported beers and try some amazing British pies while listening to some local musicians jam out.

Storytellers Open Mic at The Commons

When: Tuesdays, 6 p.m.
StoryTellers open mic nights are full of music, laughs and community. Mason James is the host. Poetry, comedy and spoken word are welcome, but this is mainly a musical open mic. Performance slots are a quick 10 minutes each.

Open Mic With DMM Music at Elements Public House

When: Mondays, 6:30-8:30 pm
Jam with some great local musicians and enjoy an evening of music, great food and full bar. Musician sign up at 6pm. Sound and PA provided by DMM Music LLC Located at the North end of Redmond. An award-winning full bar and great food!

Locals Music Night and Open Mic at Elixir Wine

When: Mondays, 6-9 p.m.
Bend's friendliest open-mic! All genres welcome. Oregon and international wine, beer and tapas menu available all evening.

Open Mic Night at M&J Tavern

When: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Downtown living room welcomes musicians to bring their acoustic set or turn it up to 11 with the whole band. Bring your own instruments. Goes to last call or last musician, which ever comes first. 21+.

Open Mic at Eqwine Wine Bar

When: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.
Got a musical bone you'd like to share? Come to open mic night at Eqwine every Thursday at 7pm. Your first beer/cider is on the house if you take the stage.

Mellow Wednesday Acoustic Open Mic And Jam Hosted By Derek Michael Marc at Northside Bar & Grill

When: Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m
Sign up sheet is available at 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Silver Moon

When: Sundays, 5-8 p.m.
Get a taste of the big time! Sign-up is at 4pm! Come check out the biggest and baddest open mic night in Bend!

Open Mic Monday at The Yard at Bunk + Brew

When: Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28
Sign-up at 5:30pm. Time: 6-8pm. 3 Song Maximum/or 15 Minute Spots. Singles/Duos/Trios (no bands) (Cajon OK). Food and beverage carts on-site. Originals or covers. Minors welcome.

Nicole Vulcan

