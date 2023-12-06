 Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz

A chat with Sisters Jazz Choir Director Rick Johnson before the choir's double-header performance

s the festive season grows with each passing day, it's impossible to deny that the heartwarming harmonies of holiday tunes are beginning to fill the air. This year, the Sisters Jazz Choir prepares to enchant audiences with renditions of beloved holiday classics at the Sisters Library and East Bend Public Library.

Becca Reynolds
The Sisters Jazz Choir performs anywhere from 12 to 20 times throughout Central Oregon between the months of October and December.

The Sisters Jazz Choir has become synonymous with Central Oregon's holiday season, according to Deschutes Library Program Supervisor Liz Goodrich. "Every December the library takes a break from regular programming and provides music, crafts and holiday cheer. The Sisters Jazz Choir has really been a cornerstone of our December programming, they're a crowd favorite and really are such a talented bunch of kids," Goodrich praised.

The jazz choir is known for its exceptional vocals and penchant for blending the nostalgia of yesteryear tunes with the vibrancy of modern jazz arrangements. On the subject of the group's popularity, choir director Rick Johnson had this to say, "I think that people really appreciate choirs a little more around the holiday time. We just fit in, we're part of the season and we have incredible student talent this year."

With a steadfast career in education and 13 years as choir director at Sisters High School, Johnson stressed that his approach to teaching has always been rooted in a feeling he first experienced while in high school himself. "Choir was the place where I fit in, and I knew I wanted to do that in my life," he said. "For me, it's about continuing to give students a place to fit in, and express themselves, have fun and give them the opportunity to learn great music."

Sisters Jazz Choir Holiday Performance
Sat., Dec. 9, 11am
Sisters Library
110 North Cedar St., Sisters
Free

Sisters Jazz Choir Holiday Performance
Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30pm
East Bend Public Library
62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend
Free

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

