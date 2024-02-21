 Into the Breach with Gabe Johnson | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Into the Breach with Gabe Johnson

Thoughts on a storied career as an agent, musician and promoter at Parallel 44 Presents

By

Over the years, Parallell 44 Presents has promoted over 1,200 concert events in Central Oregon. Gabe Johnson, affectionally referred to by some as "Brother Gabe," has been the promoter of Parallel 44 Presents since its inception and served as a talent agent for agency group In the Pocket Artists. If that wasn't enough, Johnson also plays in multiple local bands. Needless to say, the man stays busy, but Johnson recently found time to speak with the Source Weekly to discuss how he pulls off the balancing act between promoting and playing and what keeps him going.

click to enlarge Into the Breach with Gabe Johnson
Gabe Johnson
“Brother Gabe” Johnson promises he only wants to promote and create music that “just makes people happy.”

"Certainly, making a living," Johnson said with a laugh. "That's a driving force. But the only honest answer is that the music keeps me coming back. The reward for me is so multi-faceted but that vibe in the room when something magical and exciting is happening. If you're really going to go all the way down to the bottom of the well as to why I do it, that's the currency I'm looking for."

The method to his madness has been tested for more than a decade, as Parallel 44 celebrates 15 years of existence this year. Johnson has proudly worked in the Bend area promoting not only local but national acts. "There's an intuitive aspect to what I do; it could be called 'hippy-dippy woo-woo shit' but the more I've kept listening to my gut, the more I've been rewarded," said Johnson.

The rewards have been vast and varied as Johnson plays with multiple bands, sharing his musical gifts with talented local musicians in local groups Watkins Glen, Sonic Benders and Shawn Allen and the Vibeshfitas.

"Watkins Glen is largely a mash-up tribute concept and that's what the group is built on," Johnson said. "As of last October, the band decided to put a hold on learning any more cover material because we have backlogs of original material that just needs attention, and that's really exciting to turn ourselves inward like that." Watkins Glen has a mini tour lined up with several dates taking the group to different areas across the Pacific Northwest.

"I do go crazy sometimes," Johnson admitted. "It comes down to I have to honor each one, so to speak," explained Johnson. "It requires a lot of balance, but the overriding theme is improv. I've got like a 60% vision for what the year looks like and the reason it's not 100% is because I've found it's better to improvise the rest."

Watkins Glen
Thu., Mar. 7, 7pm
Open Space Event Studios
220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend
$15-$20

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Special Issues & Guides

