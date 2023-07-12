It Just Takes Some Time... Jimmy Eat World's 30th Anniversary Tour

It just takes some time. Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride. Everything, everything'll be just fine. Everything, everything'll be just fine. Everything, everything'll be alright, alright."

Sound familiar? That song, "The Middle," reminds me of the way Jimmy Eat World's touring career has played out so far.

click to enlarge Jimi Giannatti Jimmy Eat World celebrates three decades of music and 10 studio albums in this year with The Amplified Echoes Tour at Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sunday, July 16. From left are Zach Lind, Rick Burch, Jim Adkins and Tom Linton.

Jimmy Eat World became the sound of the Y2K emo-rock undercurrent with its self-titled album in '94, all the way to its 10th studio album, "Surviving," in 2019. The four-piece Arizonian cohort of lifelong friends and musicians, Jim Adkins (lead vocalist/lead guitar), Tom Linton (rhythm guitar/background vocals), Rick Burch (bassist) and Zach Lind (drums), has been shredding the stage together for 30 years. This weekend at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Jimmy Eat World shares the stage with Manchester Orchestra.

The two bands cross-collaborated on dual covers of each of their songs to honor the tour. "Telepath," written by Manchester Orchestra, was covered by Adkins. It's, "A bit more rocking," Tom Linton told us during our interview. Manchester Orchestra covered "Table for Glasses" off of Jimmy Eat World's '99 album, "Clarity."

Here's an excerpt of Linton's conversation with the Source Weekly.

Source Weekly: Tell me about your last memories in Bend.

Tom Linton: It was with Taking Back Sunday in 2021 at Les Schwab Amphitheater — crowd was great, it was nice being out in the open like that, not being in the city... I liked it.

SW: I'm sure you've got your tours down to a science.

TL: Oh, I don't know about that, you should have heard our practice today.

SW: How'd that go?

TL: It was a little rough, but we'll definitely be ready. We're going through and fixing keyboard sounds and fixing parts.

SW: Have you guys really had the same lineup over the last 30 years?

TL: When we first started, we had a guy named Mitch Porter. He played on our self-titled record, but after that he left to do a Mormon mission. Then I was friends with Rick [Burch] who played in another band and everyone liked him!

SW: How has touring life changed since the early days?

TL: The early days were a lot easier because we were in a van. So we were able to stop if something was cool on the side of the road and hang out or run around or do whatever. But on these bus tours you can't really do that 'cause you know the bus driver has to drive. So that's one thing that's changed a lot. But we're able to sleep and tour longer with buses.

SW: You guys were probably a lot more self-sufficient early on in those days.

TL: Yeah, early on we would just play shows and show up and then after we would play we would just ask over the microphone if someone had a place we could stay. We'd usually just find some kids and sleep on the floor with our sleeping bags. We did that for a long time. It was fun!

click to enlarge Jimi Giannatti “We’re having a lot of fun. More than we did back in the day,” Tom Linton told the Source Weekly. “That’s pretty rare for bands our age.”

SW: Would you say that all changed with the success of "Bleed American"?

TL: Yeah. When "Bleed American" came we knew we'd be on the road for a long time. And we were out for about two and a half years. No way we would have been able to do that tour in a van.

SW: Do you guys like to stay closer to home when you tour?

TL: We do a lot of international stuff. After COVID we're really happy to be out and we're having a lot of fun. More than we did back in the day. Pretty rare for bands our age.

SW: Why would you say it's more fun these days?

TL: We've gotten better as players. We're able to communicate better with each other. When we first started, we were afraid to talk to each other, or afraid to offend each other. I don't know... it was weird. Now we're old enough to get criticized and listen. When we first started, we weren't really like that. Like if someone had a problem with a part, they wouldn't say it. But we were young, like 17 years old.

SW: What was the transition into fame like for the band?

TL: We couldn't believe it. We didn't have to go and get jobs off of tour. We were able to make music like a job. And that was ultimate.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra

Sun., July 16, 6pm (Doors at 4:30pm)

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend