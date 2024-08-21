Jeshua Marshall's Oregon Folk Fest Debuts in Bend

Longtime Bend musician Jeshua Marshall, known for his dynamic presence in the local music scene, is launching the inaugural Oregon Folk Fest at Silver Moon Brewing. The two-day festival, running from Aug. 23-24, is set to celebrate local talent and redefine what folk music means. I spoke with Marshall to discuss his vision for the event, his music career and his push for inclusivity in the folk music scene. Answers have been edited for concision and clarity.

Source Weekly: It's great that you're not only organizing the Oregon Folk Festival, but also performing. How does it feel to balance both roles?

Jeshua Marshall: Thank you, I debated whether I should, but since it's the first one, I decided to go for it. I'm used to organizing and performing at events, but I've got a lot of help this time.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tristan Lane Photography

SW: How do events like this contribute to Bend's local music scene?

JM: They bring people together, especially with a focus on local artists. Bend has a thriving music scene across multiple genres. I've noticed the Sisters Folk Festival doesn't highlight local artists much, so I saw an opportunity to nurture and help grow the local folk scene while also showcasing artists from outside of the area.

SW: The lineup sounds exciting. Can you tell us more about it?

JM: I'm really excited about the lineup. We have Sister Speak, an artist from Kelowna, British Columbia, where my family is from. Fox & Bones from Portland are also great – they started Portland Folk Fest a few years ago. A big part of the festival is inclusivity. I believe punk rock and hip-hop are a form of urban folk music to me. We have the band 1876, an Indigenous pow-wow punk rock band, headlining the indoor stage, which I'm calling the "Punk as Folk" stage. Other acts include The Brothers Reed, a bluegrass duo from Southern Oregon, local rock band Not Your Ex-Lover and troubadour Jason Dea West. We've got a lot of great artists this year.

SW: What drew you to folk music?

JM: It's a bit cliché, but it chose me. My grandma playing mandolin and my cousins sang country and bluegrass. I started with punk rock but transitioned to folk music around age 18. My band I was in, Larry and His Flask, influenced the folk-punk scene.

SW: What can fans expect from your performance at the festival?

JM: We've put together a unique set just for the festival – a jazzy, folky trio with me on guitar and kick drum, Wendy Wampler on clarinet and Miguel Mendoza on trumpet.

SW: What are you most excited for at the festival?

JM: Spending time with everyone – old friends, new friends and hearing different music. I'm looking forward to seeing what collaborations come out of this.

SW: Any artists you're particularly looking forward to seeing?

JM: I'm stoked to see 1876 again, Sister Speak, Fox & Bones and Jason Dea West. And also, folks I haven't seen before like Tom Conley, Bonnie Stewart and Eric Long. I'm excited to see everyone there.

Oregon Folk Fest

Fri., Aug. 23-Sat., Aug. 24

Silver Moon Brewing

24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

$40



