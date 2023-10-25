 Keeping it Mega Mellow | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Keeping it Mega Mellow

How a local musician has kept an open mic night as welcoming and supportive as he can for 10 years

By

Derek Michael Marc is a vocalist/drummer/guitarist/songwriter who also hosts the "Mellow Wednesday Acoustic Open Mic and Jam," at Northside Bar and Grill.

While music is always flowing through the streets of Bend, what sets this open-mic apart is the longevity of the event in a town with many newcomers and countless demands on people's time. This month marks the 10-year anniversary of amazing entertainment and community engagement, provided by Derek Michael Marc Music at the Northside.

Keeping it Mega Mellow
Photo courtesy Northside Bar & Grill Facebook
This open mic night welcomes and supports musicians of any skill level.

"It's a space where independent musicians can perform. All you got to do is show up with an instrument. We get solo acts, and we have pure instrumentalists that often come in and work with the house band," he said.

Looking back, the full-time musician recalls that the opportunity was born out of a desire to not only showcase his own abilities but create a space for others to shine and share their love for music. "I really enjoyed playing and watching local musicians grow," he recalled. "I just wanted it to be a local community type of thing."

While it's been 10 years, the event has evolved over time.

"When we first started out, we were hosting on Monday nights, but Monday Night Football always had that day," the musician said with a laugh. "So, we switched to Wednesdays but kept that mellow vibe," he said.

From seasoned performers who have been part of the open mic journey since its inception to newcomers who have recently discovered the magic of the welcoming space, the event promises something for everyone. "We're open to all skill levels. It's a jam night and all the musicians that come are incredibly supportive of each other. We have people who have played for 50 years and people who are performing for the first time. We are here for anyone who wants to share their music," he said. Throughout the night, musicians and storytellers will perform in 10-minute slots.

The 10-year anniversary of this open mic night is a testament to the enduring power of creativity, community and the transformative magic that unfolds on a stage where voices are heard, and talents celebrated. As he put it, "The main focus of this night is the camaraderie amongst musicians from all caliber and locations. I hope that it continues."

Mellow Wednesday Acoustic Open Mic and Jam
Wed., Nov. 15, 6:30pm
Northside Bar and Grill
62860 Boyd Acres Rd., Bend
Free

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

