 Keeping Tempo | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Keeping Tempo

Bend native and award-winning drummer Adam Carlson taps bassist Tom Freedman for an evening with the Adam Carlson Trio

By

click to enlarge Keeping Tempo
Courtesy Tom Freedman
Adam Carlson worked with a number of different bands while living in New York City. Carlson now lives in Portland where he works as a freelance musician.

The Adam Carlson Jazz Trio performs contemporary jazz on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6pm. Tom Freedman is an accomplished musician who dedicated most of his professional life to his passion for jazz music.

In speaking with him, Freedman mused on jazz's culture/subculture and his time as a working musician in Portland. "I grew up in a big musical family. My father played piano and collected jazz records, that kind of thing," recalled Freedman. "From my point of view, the Bend jazz scene has been really growing. It was such a small town 25 years ago, it definitely has grown."

"I've played several years with Adam, going back to when he was in high school," Freedman gushed. "This group is built on young players who are really talented."

While his hair might be a bit grayer than his bandmates and the city of Bend a bit bigger than when he started, Freedman hasn't let the changing tides sour his love. In fact, he continues to play bass often in the trio, as well as actively building and performing with many other jazz outfits in the area.

click to enlarge Keeping Tempo
Courtesy Tom Freedman
Tom Freedman remains inspired and optimistic about the Bend jazz scene.

On the state of jazz as a genre and its culture, Freedman sounds both amused and interested in the current dichotomy that seems prevalent in our post-pandemic reality. "I think it's a really ironic phenomenon going with jazz right now," said Freedman. "In the mainstream, jazz's popularity has kind of waned and jazz clubs are constantly closing. At the same time that's happening though, there are amazing kids coming out of music school with great chops."

Among these young talents Freedman is so impressed with is percussionist Adam Carlson. Carlson is distinguished amongst his jazz peers for his studies at the University of Oregon and his high level of musicianship honed during his time in Brooklyn. Carlson won the Outstanding Musician Award at the Reno Jazz Festival for four years in a row from 2009-2012. His innovative approach to rhythm and unparalleled skill brings an illustrious pedigree to the stage.

The night will be a celebration of jazz in its purest form, captivating both aficionados and newcomers alike with contemporary play. River's Place provides the perfect ambiance for this intimate event.

Adam Carlson Jazz Trio
Sat., Dec. 23, 6pm
River's Place
787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend.
Free

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Readers also liked…

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

By Armando Borrego

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
  • Kendoll

    Kendoll

    @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

    Fri., Dec. 22, 8-11:59 p.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Bluegrass and New Grass

    Railroad Earth drummer Carey Harmon on the band's beginnings and its two decades recording

    By Armando Borrego

    Bluegrass and New Grass

  • New Year, New Shoes

    Wanderlust Tours offers a vibrant New Year's Eve experience emphasizing natural appreciation and protection of Central Oregon's environment

    By Armando Borrego

    New Year, New Shoes
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

  • Take Me on Tour, Santa Claus!

    A roundup of Central Oregon spots to visit Santa Claus as the holiday season swings into full gear

    By Armando Borrego

    Take Me on Tour, Santa Claus!

  • Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz

    A chat with Sisters Jazz Choir Director Rick Johnson before the choir's double-header performance

    By Armando Borrego

    Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz

  • Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

    The 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Jam from Fractal and ZenArt Ink Studio harnesses the power of local rockers for the health of the Deschutes River

    By Armando Borrego

    Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 20-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation