More Than a Music Festival

While the Deschutes County Fairgrounds may be synonymous with rodeos, monster trucks and carnival rides, the organizers of the Cascade Equinox Festival have found it an ideal setting for a genre-melding music fest. The second annual gathering of music and art returns to Central Oregon from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22 with more than 100 artists on six stages.

From international headliners — Jungle, STS9, CloZee, Marc Rebillet, Liquid Stranger — to local talent from right here in our own backyard, the lineup is bursting with energetic, danceable music and good vibes. Off stage, there's camping, workshops, kids' camps, healing practitioners (massage, acupuncture, reiki, yoga, chiropractic, breathwork), off-site adventure excursions (mountain biking, horseback riding), a marketplace, a spa (with showers, sauna and cold plunge) and a farm-to-table dinner.

click to enlarge Brittany Teuber Headliners Jungle, STS9, CloZee, Marc Rebillet and Liquid Stranger share stages with some 45 Northwest artists at the second annual Cascade Equinox Festival from Fri., Sep. 20 to Sun., Sep. 22.

These experiences are the brainchild of Bend resident Toby White and Portland's Josh Pollack and the reason why they brand Cascade Equinox as "A Festival Reimagined." White started Arizona's electronic Gem & Jam Festival almost 20 years ago and Pollack's been along for the ride for more than half of those years. With Cascade Equinox, they aim to surpass the typical festival by creating "different environments that are tailored so there's something for everyone," White says.

They always say the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and Cascade Equinox embodies this truism as an amalgamation of regional talent who have been constructing unique festival experiences for decades. Stacy Koff, creator of Bend's 4 Peaks Presents, serves as a co-promoter and associate event director, while Washington's on-hiatus Summer Meltdown and the former Portland club The North Warehouse also have curatorial roles.

"We are all about collaboration, and as independent entities in the music industry, it's usually beneficial to pool resources whenever possible," Pollack explains. "This ensures a healthy ecosystem for the local music scene, where like-minded folks can help each other instead of competing. Our partnership with 4 Peaks really helped us establish some local credibility as a brand-new festival in our first year.

"For year two, we are building on that concept. Through some synchronistic communication and a bit of serendipity, we're thrilled to have Summer Meltdown and The North Warehouse onboard as collaborators." Feeling as though "we are all cut from the same cloth and align with our ethos," it was only natural to join forces.







“Involving local talent is one of the most important factors for us when curating our lineup. We live here and are part of the music community, blessed with a wealth of incredibly talented musicians who deserve to be included and have their music heard.” —Josh Pollack

It takes a village to throw a music festival, let alone one that's independently run. Both Summer Meltdown and The North Warehouse will take over stages, showcasing some of their favorite acts. Local dance music promoters and organizers like Portland's Mount Tabor Dance Community and Bend's SoMuchHouse will share beloved DJs as well, while 4 Peaks contributed by booking local artists, a facet that Cascade Equinox prioritizes. "Stacy [Koff] is a key part of our local curation, and her ability to source the best local talent is crucial," Pollack says.

Central Oregonians should recognize names like Billy and the Box Kid, Leadbetter Band, TEB, Blackstrap Bluegrass, Pete Kartsounes' DJPK, Quattlebaum, The Hasbens, Call Down Thunder, Skillethead and plenty more, plus Portlanders John Craigie, Shook Twins and High Step Society.

"Involving local talent is one of the most important factors for us when curating our lineup, and it shows in the number of our artists based not only in Central Oregon but also throughout the greater Pacific Northwest," Pollack says.

Diversity shines through the rest of lineup, which features plenty of electronic heavyweights but also indie hip-hop trio Deltron 3030, chill, dancey vibes from Neil Frances and Poolside, Kitchen Dwellers' bluegrass, funk from The Motet, avant-garde eclecticism from Dirtwire and Wajatta (a duo featuring comedian and beatboxer Reggie Watts and DJ/producer John Tejada).

"We wouldn't classify Cascade Equinox solely as an electronic music festival," White explains. "While we do feature a substantial lineup of electronic music, our festival encompasses a much broader range of genres."

Beyond live music, there's also live art and immersive, interactive installations presented across various mediums. "From 20-foot-tall murals being live painted to a 'Talk to God' phone booth, we strive to showcase as much imaginative and experiential art as possible," Pollack says.

A new addition this year is the Solar Spin roller disco, and kids 12 and under are free. "We want families to bring everyone along, creating a safe and welcoming space for all ages, and we are committed to making it as easy as possible for parents," White says. "This year in the Orbit (kid zone), we are thrilled to offer child care through the kids' camps, provided by certified Waldorf teachers. This will allow parents some much-deserved date time during the festival," while kids can do craft projects, play games and music or take workshops like drumming and capoeira. Plus, "an entire stage is set aside for children and family experiences."

Pollack got his start in the biz throwing after-parties for STS9, so he's "genuinely ecstatic about seeing STS9 at Cascade Equinox. Also, "they haven't played a show in Bend for over 22 years, so saying they're long overdue is quite an understatement."

With shuttles running from Bend to the fairgrounds, plus a service to and from the Portland airport, or glamping and hotel package options, White and Pollack's years of festival production show in their attention to detail and extensive offerings. For White, "It's a dream to be able to produce a festival like this in our home region. We look at this festival as a community event and strive to be as inclusive as possible on all aspects."

Cascade Equinox Festival

Fri., Sep. 20 to Sun., Sep. 22

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond

Festival grounds open each day at 11:45am