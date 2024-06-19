Music on the Green Concert Series Returns for 29th Year

Outdoor concerts are in full swing this summer in Central Oregon. Redmond's 29th annual music series, Music on the Green, is back at Sam Johnson Park. Grab a blanket, bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free live music in the heart of Central Oregon. Music on the Green begins on June 26 and continues through Sept. 4.

"I'm looking forward to being in our park for the summer. Sam Johnson Park is a beautiful setting for this concert series," states Amanda Joe, event director for Visit Redmond and Music on the Green. "The City of Redmond Public Works Department does a fabulous job keeping high-quality facilities and services up for the streets and parks throughout the city."

click to enlarge Courtesy Visit Redmond The 29th annual Music On The Green concert series returns at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond.

Attendees can expect a few returning bands and a few new ones. The series opens with Bend-based Beatles cover band Juju Eyeball on June 26 and ends with Redmond's very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers Hokule'a Ohana on Sep. 4.

"Every year we bring back some of our local favorites and we add in a couple of new bands that are not from this area. Bringing some new sounds to Central Oregon," explains Joe.

Along with the free music, Music on the Green features a variety of local food, drinks and desserts from vendors.

"We have some delicious food and beverage trucks this year. We have Tumbleweed Beverage Bar doing drinks. For food we have All Elements Korean food, K-Dawgs, The Gobbler, Kona Ice, Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt, The Sweet Retreat Scoop N'Sip, Bend-YAY and another food truck doing chocolate covered strawberries," says Joe.

The music series alternates, every other Wednesday evening starting June 26. Music begins at 5:30pm.



Music lineup for Music on the Green 2024:

June 26 - Juju Eyeball

July 10 - Heller Highwater

July 24 - Kristi Kinsey Band

Aug. 7 - Sequoia Rose

Aug. 21 - Runaway Fire

Sep. 4 - Hokule'a Ohana

Music on the Green

June 26-Sep. 4

Sam Johnson Park