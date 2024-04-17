 Musical Getaways | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Musical Getaways

Shows to check out this week, beyond Bend

By

We know Bend gets a lot of love in these pages, but from The Belfry in Sisters, to the Wetlands Taphouse in La Pine, there's plenty of live music to be enjoyed in the many corners of Central Oregon. Here are a few to have on your radar in the coming days.

click to enlarge Musical Getaways
Courtesy Sisters Folk Festival

SFF Presents Breabach At The Belfry

Wed., April 17, 6-9 pm

Securely ranked among Scotland's most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unites deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of the Glasgow base. This is a general admission, all ages show. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Beverages available for purchase. $27.50 for adults and $15 for youth. The Belfry, 302 E. Main St., Sisters. Tickets at sffpresents.org/concerts



Live At The Vineyard: Jonathan Foster

Fri., April 19, 5-8pm

North American singersongwriter Jonathan Foster is original in his songwriting and his ability to tell stories through his music. Foster delivers authentic roots music that blends folk, Americana and acoustic styles featuring a strong vocal presence woven with imaginative lyrics, guitars and harmonicas, into engaging songs. Jonathan enjoys sharing his music and stories from his travels at an intimate level mixing in observations of the people, places, and wonders of the world. Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne. Tickets at faithhopeandcharityevents.com. $15

click to enlarge Musical Getaways
Courtesy Blacksmith Public House


Kristi Kinsey Band Live Music

Fri., April 19, 6:30-9:30pm

This fabulous band is back and better than ever, bringing you familiar tunes and happy times. Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond. Free.



The Jugulars

When: Sat., April 20, 5-8 p.m.

Everyone's favorite classic rock 'n' roll songs from the '70s to contemporary. Very family friendly and bring your dancing shoes. Wetlands Taphouse, 51375 US-97, La Pine. Free.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
