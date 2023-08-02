New Music Festival Hosts a Pre-Party

The festival community no longer has to wait until September to get its music fix. The Cascade Equinox Festival, a new music experience coming to Central Oregon, is hosting an official pre-party at Volcanic Theatre Pub on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event features three artists, one of which will perform at the festival.

According to the festival's website, the three-day, genre-blending festival offers a "one of a kind," experience. The festival booked over 50 musical acts, along with several unique experiences such as performance art shows, carnival rides and kid-friendly activities. People can expect a wide variety of local food and drink options as well.

click to enlarge Pop Tha Trunk Facebook Bass music artist Pop Tha Trunk is performing at the pre-party on Aug. 12.

The upcoming pre-party is one of several events Cascade Equinox has organized leading up to the official festival. It's currently doing weekly concerts at Bend's Loge Camp, spotlighting artists including Call Down Thunder and The Hasbens. It has two pre-parties in Eugene and will host the final pre-party just days before the festival, in Seattle.

The party gives locals a chance to purchase fee-free festival tickets, plus an opportunity to win VIP upgrades. It also gives music lovers a taste of what to expect in September.

"They are pre-parties to get people excited and hyped up for the festival," said John Davis, the general manager at Volcanic Theatre Pub. "It's just a little pre-funk, essentially."

Ant-ten-nae, an electronic music artist, is playing at both the upcoming pre-party and the official festival. Ant-ten-nae, aka Adam, creates a mix of deep bass that he has coined, "acid crunk," producing unique, high-energy shows across the U.S.. He's played at EDC, Electric Forest and will be adding Cascade Equinox to his list of immersive events.

The other two PNW artists performing at the pre-party, Pop Tha Trunk and Heisty, are not on the official festival lineup but their music matched the vibe. The Volcanic Theatre Pub is an intimate and eclectic venue. However, it doesn't offer a lot of space. Still, Davis is anticipating several hundred people to attend the Saturday night show.

The official Cascade Equinox Festival will take place from Sep. 22-24 and will offer weekend camping on the grounds. Headliners include popular groups such as Pretty Lights, Goose, Big Wild and more. People can still purchase tickets through the website.

Cascade Equinox Festival Preparty

Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend.