Patrick Lamb's Venn Diagram of Happiness

Jazz at The Oxford has embodied the essence of musical innovation and tradition in Bend since its inception over a decade ago. The changing lineup of artists slated yearly is renowned for fusing timeless jazz melodies with contemporary resonance, mastery over their instruments and an innate ability to craft music that captivates the soul. At the helm of this musical offering is Portland-based musician/vocalist Patrick Lamb, a luminary whose ability with the saxophone provides effortless emotion.

click to enlarge Courtesy Patrick Lamb Patrick Lamb insists that keeping in touch with the community is the key to his success. Lamb has recently ventured into holiday territory purely based on the community’s keen interest.

As Lamb remembers, it was the Charlie Parker Omnibook his father gave him that brought Lamb the clarity and challenges he needed to grow as a jazz saxophonist. Since then, the single-reed instrument has engaged him wholly.

"Parker is one of the creators of bebop jazz," he said. "He [Parker] was a trailblazer and inventor, he's just part of the language of what we do, if you're going to study jazz you should study Charlie Parker." Lamb's sincerity clearly shows that this is a testament rather than a suggestion.

Lamb is the perfect example of prodigious talent and unbridled passion. His ability and dedication, at a young age, to the music of jazz legends before him allowed him the opportunity to head on tour with Grammy-winning jazz pianist/vocalist Diane Schuur while he was still fresh out of college.

"I grew up playing in jazz clubs," Lamb recalled. "It was through that I got called to play with Diane Schuur, and I did that when I was 19-20 years old."

The celebrated saxophonist seems unphased as he lists a rolodex of huge names in the jazz/pop/rock world, all of whom he's played with. To this musician, touring with Bobby Caldwell for over half a decade and occasional guest spots with guitarist/founding member of The Doors, Robby Kreiger, are just part of the gig.

Looking to expand his influence and reach within the music world, Lamb took a hands-on and personal approach when founding his ticketing enterprise, Ticket Tomato. While serving as founder and head of the company, Lamb relied heavily on his ability to nurture relationships and friendships with high-caliber talent, leading the business to gross over $50 million before parting ways in 2016.

Ticket Tomato has worked with the Waterfront Blues Festival, Winthrop Blues Festival and Concert for Cancer, to name a few. Lamb also represents multiple musical acts, including Jazz at The Oxford, under the umbrella company Icon Entertainment Group, founded in 2017.

"Keeping the interest level high, that's really your job as a producer," Lamb explained. "Helping create one-of-a-kind experiences that you'll never get again. That's what I try to do."

With this year's lineup for Jazz at The Oxford, Lamb has succeeded beyond expectation. Violinist Karen Briggs and the Lao Tizer Band brought amazing energy in November, and jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman is set for a boundary-pushing performance of music from Marvin Gaye on Jan. 12-13, with the show for Jan. 12 already sold out. Jazz at the Oxford also hosts free music education workshops with Georges Bouhey.

"Jazz emulates the culture," Lamb said. "The '40s and '50s are very different from now, and if you want to connect with people you have to go with the flow and find that place where, as a producer, what I love fits with what people in the area are also going to love. It's a little bit of trying to find out where in that Venn diagram of happiness you can land."

Jazz at The Oxford: Elan Trotman

Sat., Jan. 13, 5pm and 8pm.

The Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend