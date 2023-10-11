From the heartland of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a corner of the state rests on the shores of Lake Superior, comes a bluegrass band that seamlessly weaves together the traditional and the contemporary, Pert Near Sandstone.

Before a four-show run that will include Bend, upright bassist for the band, Justin Bruhn, spoke about touring and the band's new album, "Waiting Days," dropping Oct. 20, an album aptly named, Bruhn told me, for what many of us experienced near the end of lockdown.

click to enlarge Photo by Tony Nelson Photography Pert Near Sandstone is a bluegrass strings band modernizing the genre.

What sets Pert Near Sandstone apart is its ability to breathe fresh life into folk and bluegrass tunes while staying true to the genre's timeless spirit. With heartfelt lyrics, this band has continued to make waves in the modern folk and bluegrass scene.

"All four of us are songwriters, so it's just become a process of show-and-tell." said Bruhn. "We just all keep writing our tunes and the feel and the message of our songs reflects largely what's going on in the world," he continued.

One of Pert Near Sandstone's hallmarks is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. This dedication to tradition while infusing modern elements has found a dedicated following across the U.S. and produced a string of acclaimed albums. In support of the band's latest effort, Bruhn can't wait to get back on to touring. "I really love getting on the road. I never can believe that I get to do this – Bend has always been super supportive of us, and we're excited to be there."

The album demonstrates the band's songwriting prowess, blending heartfelt lyrics with virtuosic instrumentals, but the live performance showcases the spirit of Pert Near Sandstone's music best, according to Bruhn. "What I love about this group of guys is our excitement to connect with an audience. It's a communal experience, we want to be part of the room," Bruhn said.

Pert Near Sandstone

Thu., Oct. 19, 8pm-Midnight

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend