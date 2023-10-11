 Pert Near Sandstone | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Pert Near Sandstone

The bluegrass band that's honoring its rootsby doing its own thing

By

From the heartland of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a corner of the state rests on the shores of Lake Superior, comes a bluegrass band that seamlessly weaves together the traditional and the contemporary, Pert Near Sandstone.

Before a four-show run that will include Bend, upright bassist for the band, Justin Bruhn, spoke about touring and the band's new album, "Waiting Days," dropping Oct. 20, an album aptly named, Bruhn told me, for what many of us experienced near the end of lockdown.

click to enlarge Pert Near Sandstone
Photo by Tony Nelson Photography
Pert Near Sandstone is a bluegrass strings band modernizing the genre.

What sets Pert Near Sandstone apart is its ability to breathe fresh life into folk and bluegrass tunes while staying true to the genre's timeless spirit. With heartfelt lyrics, this band has continued to make waves in the modern folk and bluegrass scene.

"All four of us are songwriters, so it's just become a process of show-and-tell." said Bruhn. "We just all keep writing our tunes and the feel and the message of our songs reflects largely what's going on in the world," he continued.

One of Pert Near Sandstone's hallmarks is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. This dedication to tradition while infusing modern elements has found a dedicated following across the U.S. and produced a string of acclaimed albums. In support of the band's latest effort, Bruhn can't wait to get back on to touring. "I really love getting on the road. I never can believe that I get to do this – Bend has always been super supportive of us, and we're excited to be there."

The album demonstrates the band's songwriting prowess, blending heartfelt lyrics with virtuosic instrumentals, but the live performance showcases the spirit of Pert Near Sandstone's music best, according to Bruhn. "What I love about this group of guys is our excitement to connect with an audience. It's a communal experience, we want to be part of the room," Bruhn said.

Pert Near Sandstone
Thu., Oct. 19, 8pm-Midnight
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$18

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Raise Your Voice

    A conversation with Redmond Community Choir Director Ken Piarulli

    By Armando Borrego

    Raise Your Voice

  • To Film, With Love

    A quick conversation with BendFilm's director of programming before the biggest movie nights in Bend

    By Armando Borrego

    To Film, With Love
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 11-16, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation