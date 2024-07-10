Primus Returns to Bend for a Night of Unforgettable Rock

Primus, the iconic San Francisco-based rock band, is hitting the road this summer with a nationwide tour, making a highly anticipated stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Formed in the mid-1980s by bassist Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde, Primus has built a reputation for its eclectic sound and energetic performances.

click to enlarge Courtesy Primus Facebook Primus returns to Bend for a night of rock music at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sat., July 13.

Joining Primus in Bend on Saturday July 13 is American progressive rock band Cohoeed and Cambria, promising a night of heavy, unforgettable rock music.

"We are collaborating with Coheed and Cambria for this tour and they're super cool guys. I'm looking forward to it being pretty fun and we get to come back to Bend, which is always awesome," said Larry "Ler" LaLonde, guitarist for Primus, in an interview with Source Weekly. "I'm super stoked to go to Bend, see everyone there and play at that venue. I love it."

LaLonde has been with for Primus for 35 years. His musical journey began at 12 when he attended a Rush concert, followed by a Van Halen concert the next weekend. Inspired by these rock shows, he got a guitar and has been playing ever since.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, LaLonde said, "It always feels awesome to be on tour with Primus. I love touring and performing at different places. It's one of my favorite things to do and one of the only things I know how to do. I will probably be doing this until I die. What's better than playing guitar, you know?" LaLonde chuckled.

Primus' setlist is dynamic, tailored to the vibe of each venue. While the band has a core set of songs, its members leave room for flexibility and spontaneity, making each show unique.

Attendees can expect an electrifying performance filled with intricate guitar work. "My Friend Fats" is a song that LaLonde encapsulates the current sound and vibe of Primus. "It incorporates a lot of elements and a lot of different things we do into one song," he explained.

Primus

Sat., July 13, 6pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend