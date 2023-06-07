 Rewind: Shows We Saw This Week | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Rewind: Shows We Saw This Week

Summer in Central Oregon is a musical feast. Here's a recap of what the Source team enjoyed

By

The Source staff is pretty spoiled when it comes to seeing live music. Between invites from press people and hosting some of our own shows through our colleagues at Lay It Out Events, we see a lot of music! Throughout the summer, look for this occasional column recapping the shows we saw and what we thought.

click to enlarge Rewind: Shows We Saw This Week
Richard Sitts
Gary Hoey and band rocked the night away.

The season at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater kicked off in late May, and by now the town has settled into its reality of hearing tunes blasting up and down river a few times a week. On June 1, I caught Julia Wolf, Arizona and Quinn XCII – a trio of fun, youthful bands. Synth pop band Arizona was what caught my eye ahead of the show, and its sound did not disappoint.

On June 2 I caught In a Landscape, Hunter Noack's traveling classical piano show, in Drake Park. Noack, who grew up in Bend, now takes his piano to remote, nature-filled locales all over the West in order to introduce classical music to those who haven't experienced it before, and it's magical.

On Saturday, Source staffer Richard Sitts caught rock n' roll/surf/blues guitarist extraordinaire at the BBQ, Blues & Whiskey Fest at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo.

"It was a perfect evening to enjoy some live music with friends," Sitts said. What a week!

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

