 Singing Just for Singing's Sake | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Singing Just for Singing's Sake

From seasoned singers to those who've never dared to sing in public before, this community singing club has a place for everyone

By

Local Bendite Ian Carrick has been working as an organizer and artist in Deschutes County for years now, a career path he says was influenced by his world travels.

click to enlarge Singing Just for Singing's Sake
Courtesy Ian Carrick
Ian Carrick, center, believes that groups like this have the power to help people find belonging and connection.

"I grew up in Bend, but it wasn't until I went and traveled to Indonesia that I was truly taken by the fact that singing is a piece of normal life in Indonesia and other parts of the world," Carrick recalled. After returning from southeast Asia, Carrick began his work in cultural healing and local empowerment. To do so, he founded an Open Hub Singing Club that is welcome to all. As the club's leader, Carrick emphasizes the importance of unity through song. "Music knows no boundaries. Everyone has a birthright to sing and we're trying to make a really inclusive singing space," he shared.

One of the club's remarkable qualities is its ability to bring together people from all walks of life. "It's a place where we practice the technology of belonging," Carrick said. "Everything we teach here is taught by ear; we're not a choir," said Carrick. "We've been doing this for almost seven years now, supporting these beliefs."

Beyond the joy of music, Carrick says the club can also be a therapeutic outlet for many. Research has long supported the idea that singing can reduce stress and anxiety while boosting overall well-being. Members often share heartwarming stories of how the club has helped them navigate life's challenges. "I would love to see singing become more embedded in our community and lifestyles," Carrick said, "...it's an incredibly useful tool." The club's efforts and gatherings haven't gone unnoticed. The club's performance in 2019 showcased well-known songs as well as a translated piece traditionally sung in Hungarian. The club's upcoming event on Nov. 6 is sponsored by the Deschutes Public Library.

Open Hub Singing Club
Mon., Nov. 6, 6pm
Downtown Bend Public Library-Brooks Room
601 NW Wall St., Bend
Free


About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation