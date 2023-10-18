Singing Just for Singing's Sake

Local Bendite Ian Carrick has been working as an organizer and artist in Deschutes County for years now, a career path he says was influenced by his world travels.

click to enlarge Courtesy Ian Carrick Ian Carrick, center, believes that groups like this have the power to help people find belonging and connection.

"I grew up in Bend, but it wasn't until I went and traveled to Indonesia that I was truly taken by the fact that singing is a piece of normal life in Indonesia and other parts of the world," Carrick recalled. After returning from southeast Asia, Carrick began his work in cultural healing and local empowerment. To do so, he founded an Open Hub Singing Club that is welcome to all. As the club's leader, Carrick emphasizes the importance of unity through song. "Music knows no boundaries. Everyone has a birthright to sing and we're trying to make a really inclusive singing space," he shared.

One of the club's remarkable qualities is its ability to bring together people from all walks of life. "It's a place where we practice the technology of belonging," Carrick said. "Everything we teach here is taught by ear; we're not a choir," said Carrick. "We've been doing this for almost seven years now, supporting these beliefs."

Beyond the joy of music, Carrick says the club can also be a therapeutic outlet for many. Research has long supported the idea that singing can reduce stress and anxiety while boosting overall well-being. Members often share heartwarming stories of how the club has helped them navigate life's challenges. "I would love to see singing become more embedded in our community and lifestyles," Carrick said, "...it's an incredibly useful tool." The club's efforts and gatherings haven't gone unnoticed. The club's performance in 2019 showcased well-known songs as well as a translated piece traditionally sung in Hungarian. The club's upcoming event on Nov. 6 is sponsored by the Deschutes Public Library.

Open Hub Singing Club

Mon., Nov. 6, 6pm

Downtown Bend Public Library-Brooks Room

601 NW Wall St., Bend

Free



