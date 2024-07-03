 Sisters Art Works Hosts A Summer of Intimate Outdoor Concerts | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Sisters Art Works Hosts A Summer of Intimate Outdoor Concerts

SFF presents an outdoor summer concert series that brings diverse live music to Sisters

By

This summer, experience the magic of live music in an intimate outdoor setting at Sisters Art Works. With stunning views of the Cascade Mountains and a welcoming community atmosphere, the venue is a great combination for attendees to enjoy an outdoor concert in Central Oregon. Nestled behind the Sisters Folk Festival headquarters, the art center features a lawn area where people can relax or dance to the music, all against the backdrop of a lovely sunset. The Sisters Art Works summer concert series starts on July 9 and runs through Aug. 1.

The series is organized by the same team behind the Sisters Folk Festival and Big Ponderoo Music Festival. SFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting innovative and diverse music and art throughout Central Oregon while strengthening the community.

click to enlarge Sisters Art Works Hosts A Summer of Intimate Outdoor Concerts
Courtesy SFF Facebook
The Sisters Folk Festival multi-genre summer concert series takes place at the beautiful Sisters Art Works backyard venue.

Over the summer, SFF presents a multi-genre concert series at the Sisters Art Works backyard venue. Attendees can bring low-back chairs and blankets to delight in an intimate and personal live music experience with incredible artists. The organization curated a lineup of three bands that upholds its reputation of bringing world-class live music to Sisters.

Dustbowl Revival – Tues., July 9

Dustbowl Revival is an American roots orchestra known for its always-evolving members who create joyful, soulful songs and folk-rock ballads that resonate during live shows. The band, known for pushing the boundaries of American roots music, has celebrated over a decade of playing thousands of shows together and has developed a devoted fanbase from coast to coast. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $17 for youth.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Fri., July 26

Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, the Grammy Award-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band celebrates over 45 years together since its founding in 1977. The band blends traditional brass band music with genres like bebop jazz, funk, R&B and soul. The seven-piece band is a world-famous music machine that's a major influence on local music. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $25 for youth.

Elephant Revival – Thu., Aug. 1

The Colorado-based band Elephant Revival is a folk music group featuring six members who blend sounds of Americana, folk and indie-art rock music. The music, characterized by Bonnie Paine's warmly haunting voice and the band's rhythmic and melodic harmonies, creates a unique and compelling sound. Tickets cost $38/adults and $20/youth.

Sisters Art Works Summer Concerts
Tue., July 9, 7pm
Fri., July 26, 7pm
Thu., Aug. 1, 7pm
Sisters Art Works
204 W. Adams, Sisters
$17-$40


Savannah Mendoza

