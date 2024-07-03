Sisters Art Works Hosts A Summer of Intimate Outdoor Concerts

This summer, experience the magic of live music in an intimate outdoor setting at Sisters Art Works. With stunning views of the Cascade Mountains and a welcoming community atmosphere, the venue is a great combination for attendees to enjoy an outdoor concert in Central Oregon. Nestled behind the Sisters Folk Festival headquarters, the art center features a lawn area where people can relax or dance to the music, all against the backdrop of a lovely sunset. The Sisters Art Works summer concert series starts on July 9 and runs through Aug. 1.

The series is organized by the same team behind the Sisters Folk Festival and Big Ponderoo Music Festival. SFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting innovative and diverse music and art throughout Central Oregon while strengthening the community.

click to enlarge Courtesy SFF Facebook The Sisters Folk Festival multi-genre summer concert series takes place at the beautiful Sisters Art Works backyard venue.

Over the summer, SFF presents a multi-genre concert series at the Sisters Art Works backyard venue. Attendees can bring low-back chairs and blankets to delight in an intimate and personal live music experience with incredible artists. The organization curated a lineup of three bands that upholds its reputation of bringing world-class live music to Sisters.

Dustbowl Revival – Tues., July 9

Dustbowl Revival is an American roots orchestra known for its always-evolving members who create joyful, soulful songs and folk-rock ballads that resonate during live shows. The band, known for pushing the boundaries of American roots music, has celebrated over a decade of playing thousands of shows together and has developed a devoted fanbase from coast to coast. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $17 for youth.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Fri., July 26

Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, the Grammy Award-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band celebrates over 45 years together since its founding in 1977. The band blends traditional brass band music with genres like bebop jazz, funk, R&B and soul. The seven-piece band is a world-famous music machine that's a major influence on local music. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $25 for youth.

Elephant Revival – Thu., Aug. 1



The Colorado-based band Elephant Revival is a folk music group featuring six members who blend sounds of Americana, folk and indie-art rock music. The music, characterized by Bonnie Paine's warmly haunting voice and the band's rhythmic and melodic harmonies, creates a unique and compelling sound. Tickets cost $38/adults and $20/youth.

Sisters Art Works Summer Concerts

Tue., July 9, 7pm

Fri., July 26, 7pm

Thu., Aug. 1, 7pm

Sisters Art Works

204 W. Adams, Sisters

$17-$40



