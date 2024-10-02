Songs of Growth and Heartache: Jade Bird on Love, Loss and Music

Jade Bird's musical journey began early, writing songs at just eight years old. Drawing on folk, Americana and country influences, the British singer/songwriter has carved a niche for herself with raw, emotionally charged lyrics. Her latest EP, "Burn the Hard Drive," delves into personal heartache, reflecting on loss and growth. In this Q&A, Bird opens up about inspiration behind her new music, her love for Americana and what fans might not know about her. Answers are edited for concision and clarity.

click to enlarge Courtesy Jade Bird Facebook British singer-songwriter Jade Bird comes to perform her latest EP, “Burn the Hard Drive” and other storytelling, heartfelt songs at the Domino Room.

Source Weekly: You started writing music when you were around seven or eight. Did you ever expect it to grow into the career you have today?

Jade Bird: I had a single mom who always instilled in me that, "you can dream," so I went for it from a young age and I was driven to make that happen. Even now, I'm still in disbelief when people come to my shows. While I've stayed driven, I feel pretty grateful and shocked sometimes. I always knew I wanted to write songs and it was clear that's what I'd end up doing – whether it became my day job or not.

SW: You've experienced personal growth and career success at a young age. How have these shaped your songwriting?

JB: Growing up in general affects your songs – mostly through relationships. When I was younger, my parents and grandparents had fractious relationships and their divorces influenced my early music. Now it's my own relationships and breakups. My next album will be a breakup album. Losses really shape who you are.

SW: Your EP, "Burn the Hard Drive," reflects a deeply personal period. How does writing about raw emotions impact you? Is it therapeutic or challenging?

JB: It's incredibly therapeutic. I wrote a song about not speaking to my dad, which is on the new record and I debated whether to share it. But I've learned that songwriting is about making myself feel better at the core – it's been an outlet for me since a young age. What's beautiful is that others can connect to the sentiment, even if they didn't write the song. It's like a sweet handshake or hug.

SW: As a British artist, what drew you to Americana and folk genres?

JB: Funny enough, I hadn't even been to America when I released my EP, "Something American." It covered indie, blues and country genres. I think I resonated with Americana because I moved around a lot as a kid and the music feels like traveling music or music of the traveler. I'm obsessed with Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash's "Girl from the North Country." That sense of always moving speaks to me.

SW: Do you have a favorite song from your latest EP, "Burn the Hard Drive?"

JB: It changes all the time, but "C'est La Vie" was my favorite song for a while. I wrote it on the road during an argument with my ex-fiance – it was kind of a break from everything. That song made me feel like I could breathe again.

SW: What's one thing your fans might be surprised to learn about you?

JB: I'm a big gamer. I love video games like Minecraft and The Sims. It's my way to switch off.

SW: If you could collaborate with any artist past or present, who would it be and why?

JB: I'd love to write something with Sheryl Crow. She creates these effortless carefree choruses, and I would love to be able to write a song like that.

SW: Is there another passion or career you could see yourself pursuing aside from music?

JB: I think I'll always create songs, it's like a language for me. But I read a lot and I would love to write a novel someday day. Music feels very fast-paced right now and I'd enjoy working in a slower form. I'm drawn to slow inspiration and letting things percolate, which I've been fortunate to do that with my albums so far. If I ever get the chance, I'd love to seriously write longer-form work.

Jade Bird

Tue., Oct. 15, 8pm

Domino Room

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend