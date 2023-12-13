Take Me on Tour, Santa Claus!

There's no question, Santa Claus visits the entire world in one night, but I would argue his most impressive feat during the season is making it through an incredibly demanding press tour leading up to the big night. Photo-ops in malls followed by guest appearances at charity events and parades, it's enough to make even the biggest pop-star crumble, but I'm sure it's an amazing way to see the world's varying communities at a ground level.

Maybe it's how he does his final checks for the naughty-or-nice list too?

Here's is a roundup of places in the community where old St. Nick will be stopping by to spread Christmas cheer and pose for photos.

click to enlarge Courtesy Old Mill District Santa Claus’ tour schedule proves no pop star draws as much media attention as he does. Santa Claus will pop up in various places throughout Central Oregon during the holiday season.

Adoption Event and Photos with Santa-Holiday Market

At this seasonal event, participants have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs, cross things off the Christmas list with the help of amazing local vendors and learn more about the organization's goals and services. Kids and pets are welcome at this 4-hour event. Wed., Dec. 13, 4-8pm. Street Dog Hero. 910 SE Wilson Ave., Ste. A-1. Bend.



Santa Claus comes to Coco's Kids Event Center

Local nonprofit Coco's Kids prides itself on providing support to children in the local community through a variety of outreach programs. At this event participants will share hot cocoa and cookies and take pictures with Santa Claus as elves dole out special gifts for the kids. Photos with Santa Claus will be free, bringing your own individual camera is also welcome. The event also offers a special Christmas selfie-zone for participants and influencers to capture the magic of the holidays on Sat., Dec. 16, 10am-2pm at CK Bingo Hall and Event Center. 905 SW Rimrock Wy., Ste. 101., Redmond.



Photos with Santa

This photo-op with Santa Claus is put on by Muddy Hut Pet Store in partnership with Candice Fuller of Remax Key Properties and provides a joyful space to make a lasting memory with your loved ones on Dec. 16, 3-6pm. Muddy Hut Pet Store. 56825 Venture Ln., #110. Sunriver.



Christmas at the Oxford

In the spirit of the holiday season, "Christmas at the Oxford," serves as a heartwarming and cheerful spark in the 2023-2024 Jazz at the Oxford series. Be whisked away by the sounds of "A Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas," played by featured performers. This two-day showcase offers happy hour, delicious brunch and dinner selections for attendees. All are welcome to participate in classic cookie decorating and get pictures taken with Santa Claus. Dec. 17, 3pm and 6pm, Dec. 18, 6pm at the Oxford Hotel. 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend.



Santa Land

This year's Santa Land delivers amazing holiday festivities including pictures with Santa and a special North Pole Express Mailbox for all those urgent letters to old St. Nick. Participants can also learn about the Rotary Club of Greater Bend and its mission to provide holiday gifts for children in need. Keep your eyes on the skies as Santa drops in on Dec. 15-17, 10am at the Old Mill District. 450 SW Powerhouse Ste. 403, Bend.