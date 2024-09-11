The Ballroom Thieves: A Decade of Music and Growth

With a decade-long partnership rooted in musical evolution and emotional depth, The Ballroom Thieves have captivated audiences with dynamic performances and introspective songwriting. Ahead of the upcoming show at Volcanic Theatre Pub on Sept. 17, Callie Peters of the indie-folk duo shares insights into its latest album, "Sundust," the themes of self-awareness and healing that run through their music and what fans can expect from their Bend performance.

click to enlarge Meredith Brockington The Ballroom Thieves is the indie-folk rock duo of Calin “Callie” Peters (vocals, cello, bass) and Martin Earley (vocals, guitar).

Source Weekly: You've been making music together for over a decade. What do you think is the key to maintaining your creative partnership?

Callie Peters: For us, the key is planning and communication, but another big factor is never forcing creativity. Over the years, we've learned that forcing a writing session doesn't work. Not all songs will make it onto albums, and our individual involvement doesn't always have to be equal. Things always shake out in the end. With that in mind, we always come back together to create the next thing. It's a lot like a marriage — longevity and contentment are the goals.

SW: Your new album, "Sundust," explores themes of self-awareness and healing. What inspired you to center the album around those themes?

CP: It feels like humans are entering an era of self-awareness and acceptance, but many people still aren't willing to look in the mirror. Navigating boundaries and standards with anyone is difficult, especially with family members who follow an outdated approach to relationships. We believe healthy communication and compassion are pillars in any relationship. Many of the songs are about that – coming to terms with relationships that suffer or end due to these differences.

SW: Your performances range from high-energy, full band shows to intimate duo sets. What can fans in Bend expect at Volcanic Theatre Pub?

CP: This show will feature lots of vocal harmonies, various guitars and plenty of cello. We've reworked many of our full band songs into gentler, duo versions, and we've loved learning some of our favorite songs by other artists, so we'll throw in a few "thievesified" covers. We'll also have plenty of stories to share from our cross-country drive from Maine to beautiful Bend.

SW: Are there any particular tracks from "Sundust" that you're excited to perform live? What do these songs mean to you?

CP: We'll play a small handful of "Sundust" songs, including "Angry Child," "Boring Disaster" and "Tender." Since these songs are so new, we still feel deeply connected to them, and we love singing them for people.

SW: How have you both grown as individuals, as a couple and as a duo throughout the creation of this album?

CP: We're always getting better at walking the talk. It's tough to write about about good communication and compassion without applying it to every relationship. Our band, our relationship, and the two of us as individuals all feel linked. One doesn't change without shifting another.

SW: Where or who do you get your musical influences and inspiration from?

CP: We're inspired by everyday moments — like the breeze in the backyard, or the sun on our faces. We write what we experience, which makes our songs deeply personal, and sharing them with others is cathartic. Musically, we're inspired by our peers and the artists we tour with. We were on tour with Sarah Jarosz recently and watching her and her band play every night was inspiring. We also love Fleet Foxes, Paul Simon, The Shins, Leif Vollebeck, Warren Zevon... lately I'm obsessed with Olivia Dean.

SW: Looking back at your touring journey, are there any standout moments or performances that hold a special place in your hearts?

CP: We had some great hometown shows in Boston and Portland, Maine where the energy in the room was just perfect. The audience is right there with us, getting rowdy during the rowdy songs and settling into the quieter ones. Bend tends to be great at that, so we're looking forward to Sept. 17th!

The Ballroom Thieves

Tue., Sep. 17, 8pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$20



