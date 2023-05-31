The Copper Children’s Sounds of Love and Groovy Vibration

Denver-based The Copper Children will perform at the Volcanic Theatre Pub on June 14. Putting authenticity, love and harmony at the forefront of its performances, the five-piece group invites Central Oregon to jam and feel the feels.

"We want to just take [the audience] on a journey into a heart space. Into a place where we can let our guard down and be authentic together in a groovy vibration, that gets you moving and gets you wiggling your hips," said Zea Stallings, lead singer and rhythm guitar player for the band.

The Copper Children's live performances are dynamic. Playing funky songs such as "Strange Illusion," followed by tender tunes such as "Wallflower," the band aims to hit a diverse range of sounds and vibes at its shows, Stallings told the Source Weekly.

In 2014, The Copper Children released its debut album, "Copper Child." The seven-track record features a folk sound with a jazzy/soul touch. "Mary Jane" and "Drugs & Liquor" are the two most-streamed tracks from the band.

The band's latest album, "Strange Illusion," came out in 2022, highlighting more of a collaborative, instrumental-forward vibe. On The Copper Children's tour, listeners can expect to catch a bunch of songs off this album.

"The music has gone through so many mutations, as you can hear," Stallings said. "'Copper Child' is a little bit more oriented toward my own personal sound. And with the preceding records, there's a rawness and a lot of love there — there's collaboration."

Before the band's appearance, the Jess Ryan Band will warm up the stage with its twangy, psychedelic rock sound.

"It's rare that we have a show where there's not a dance party that breaks out," Stallings told the Source. "Being in a place like Oregon, there's a lot of weird people who are not afraid to dance. We've called it the 'weirdo rodeo' in the past. It's like there's a hippie mosh pit. . . like a love-oriented mosh pit. So yeah, we get people moving physically and spiritually."

The Copper Children

Wed., June 14, 8:45pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$16



