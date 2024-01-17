The Sound of Stars

Paula Dryer takes center stage on Saturday, Jan. 27 with a performance that promises to capture the artist's life journey through her music. Born out of a rich tapestry of experiences, Dryer's piano prowess has been shaped by an array of influences from classical training to improvisational skills that she continues to work on with her current students.

Courtesy Paula Dreyer Paula Dreyer draws upon Spanish influences, classical film and improvisational music, leading to a successful career in performance music and teaching.

Dryer's musical journey began after her graduate studies brought her to the vibrant city of San Francisco, where she served as a faculty member for the nonprofit music school, Community Music Center, while working as a professional pianist in the area. After a successful career in the Bay Area and northern California, she turned to discovering new opportunities for creative expression, looking to break free from the constraints of traditional concert halls.

"In the Bay Area, it was very structured. I played for a choir regularly, played for a musical, I had my students and played with the symphonies. Moving here, I had all this space and time and I began to compose a lot more," said Dreyer.

Dryer's debut original solo album, "Central Star," released in 2020, pushes the boundaries of traditional classical music, serving as a soul-awakening personal journey that explores the powers of imagination, intuition and creative expression in the face of life's transitions.

With a passion for bringing classical-influenced piano pieces to everyone, Dryer refused to be confined to conventional concert spaces. The "Piano Flow Live" series, which strives to seamlessly blend live music, outdoor adventure and visual arts, was started by Dreyer with the hope to marry two of her largest joys.

Courtesy Paula Dreyer The "Piano Flow Live" series encourages listeners to interact with the great outdoors while listening to Dreyer's performance through wireless headphones.

"When I moved to Bend, I wasn't quite sure where to perform my solo works. I thought it'd be so cool if I could combine the magic of the outdoors with music... I had the idea while skiing at Meissner, actually," Dreyer recalled.

Collaborating with local creatives, including musicians, artists, photographers and filmmakers, Dreyer creates unique events under the umbrella of the Bend Creative Music Project.

"I love having guest artists in the shows," said Dreyer, "I've had Karen Eland, Evan Namkung and Michelle Lindblom paint live during the shows. I worked with a wonderful choreographer named Kevin Jenkins in the past, and he would choreograph my classical recordings, such as a Chopin Nocturne. We collaborate regularly and he often commissions my original compositions."

Her innovative show unfolds in and around the Meissner Ski Area lodge, with wireless headphones available for music lovers to enjoy the performance while taking in the beauty of the snow-kissed forest.

