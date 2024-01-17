 The Sound of Stars | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

The Sound of Stars

Local pianist Paula Dreyer wants everyone to enjoy classical music in an exciting new setting,a winter forest

By

Paula Dryer takes center stage on Saturday, Jan. 27 with a performance that promises to capture the artist's life journey through her music. Born out of a rich tapestry of experiences, Dryer's piano prowess has been shaped by an array of influences from classical training to improvisational skills that she continues to work on with her current students.

click to enlarge The Sound of Stars
Courtesy Paula Dreyer
Paula Dreyer draws upon Spanish influences, classical film and improvisational music, leading to a successful career in performance music and teaching.

Dryer's musical journey began after her graduate studies brought her to the vibrant city of San Francisco, where she served as a faculty member for the nonprofit music school, Community Music Center, while working as a professional pianist in the area. After a successful career in the Bay Area and northern California, she turned to discovering new opportunities for creative expression, looking to break free from the constraints of traditional concert halls.

"In the Bay Area, it was very structured. I played for a choir regularly, played for a musical, I had my students and played with the symphonies. Moving here, I had all this space and time and I began to compose a lot more," said Dreyer.

Dryer's debut original solo album, "Central Star," released in 2020, pushes the boundaries of traditional classical music, serving as a soul-awakening personal journey that explores the powers of imagination, intuition and creative expression in the face of life's transitions.

With a passion for bringing classical-influenced piano pieces to everyone, Dryer refused to be confined to conventional concert spaces. The "Piano Flow Live" series, which strives to seamlessly blend live music, outdoor adventure and visual arts, was started by Dreyer with the hope to marry two of her largest joys.

click to enlarge The Sound of Stars
Courtesy Paula Dreyer
The "Piano Flow Live" series encourages listeners to interact with the great outdoors while listening to Dreyer's performance through wireless headphones.

"When I moved to Bend, I wasn't quite sure where to perform my solo works. I thought it'd be so cool if I could combine the magic of the outdoors with music... I had the idea while skiing at Meissner, actually," Dreyer recalled.

Collaborating with local creatives, including musicians, artists, photographers and filmmakers, Dreyer creates unique events under the umbrella of the Bend Creative Music Project.

"I love having guest artists in the shows," said Dreyer, "I've had Karen Eland, Evan Namkung and Michelle Lindblom paint live during the shows. I worked with a wonderful choreographer named Kevin Jenkins in the past, and he would choreograph my classical recordings, such as a Chopin Nocturne. We collaborate regularly and he often commissions my original compositions."

Her innovative show unfolds in and around the Meissner Ski Area lodge, with wireless headphones available for music lovers to enjoy the performance while taking in the beauty of the snow-kissed forest.

Moonlight Piano Concert – Paula Dreyer
Sat., Jan. 27, 5pm, 7pm
Virginia Meissner SnoPark
NF-4615, Bend
Donations Welcome

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Readers also liked…

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

By Armando Borrego

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Zooming into Elk Lake Resort

    Winter enthusiasts can embrace the thrill of snowmobiling with Elk Lake Resort's exclusive rental options

    By Armando Borrego

    Zooming into Elk Lake Resort

  • California Drivers

    Central valley bluegrass ensemble Boot Juice explores genre-blending "new-grass" music while maintaining a respect for the creative traditions of the genre

    By Armando Borrego

    California Drivers
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

  • Going Lightly with Robot Mushroom

    Three talented musicians harness lifelong energy and experience to form a new band for the modern times

    By Armando Borrego

    Going Lightly with Robot Mushroom

  • 3 of We

    A new and exciting local band is comfortable on the cutting edge of sonic exploration

    By Armando Borrego

    3 of We

  • "Deadhead" of the Year

    Call Down Thunder's bassist, Chip Fieberg, cracks the lid on the local touring tribute band and the upcoming end-of-the-year show

    By Armando Borrego

    "Deadhead" of the Year
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 17-22, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation