We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Founded in the early 1960s by visionary vocalist Dr. Joseph Shabalala in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, acapella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo emerged from humble beginnings to become one of the most renowned musical groups in the world. Rooted in the traditions of South African music, the group draws inspiration from ancestral history and the rhythms of everyday life. Through the music, the singers celebrate the beauty of their homeland while also addressing social issues and advocating for peace and reconciliation.

Central to Ladysmith Black Mambazo's sound are the intricate vocal arrangements of each song, characterized by lush harmonies and intricate call-and-response patterns. Each member of the group contributes their own unique vocal texture, resulting in music that is both mesmerizing and deeply moving. One member, Albert Mazibuko, cousin to Dr. Shabalala, is the only remaining singer of the original lineup and is celebrating his 55th year in the group. While on the road, Mazibuko spoke to the Source Weekly ahead of the group's upcoming concert at the Tower Theatre.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tower Theatre Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won five Grammy awards and was dubbed “South Africa’s Cultural Ambassadors to the World” by Nelson Mandela.

"I don't want to call it difficult," Mazibuko said with a laugh, when asked about the vocal arrangements of the songs. "So instead, I will say that it was challenging — and it's challenging even now because this is a kind of singing that you must practice all the time. You have to live it, dream it and sleep it. It has to stay with you all the time."

Growing up, Mazibuko worked as a farmhand to help support his family while pursuing his musical dreams. "I was so lucky, when I was a little boy, Joseph was my hero and I always looked up to him and what he was doing with music and how he was embracing the culture," recalled Mazibuko. "But, in 1969, Joseph came to me and said that he had a dream of his grandmother. He told me that in the dream his grandmother had sent him to visit my brother and I, and that we were to help him achieve what he wanted to."

From traditional folk tunes passed down through generations to original compositions inspired by life's triumphs and tribulations, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's music is a celebration of the human experience in all its complexity and beauty. "It is very important," said Mazibuko. "It shows the beauty of our culture and country. It's such a privilege for us and makes us all very humble that we are able to share in this and show the world our culture."

With multiple Grammy awards, a discography that spans over 50 albums and collaborations with Paul Simon, Dolly Parton and more, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's influence on the world of music is immeasurable. But perhaps the greatest piece of the group's legacy lies in the joy and inspiration they've brought to audiences, with no desire to stop. "I think it's all because of the mission that Joseph gave us," Mazibuko mused. "We don't want to disappoint him, what he has done for us, in making this group, it was something that was never done before."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Wed., Mar. 27, 7:30pm

Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall St., Bend