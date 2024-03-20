 We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Promoting world peace and honoring the cultural heritage of its South Africanhomeland, this acapella music group captivates audiences with soaring vocal solos and powerful group songs

By

Founded in the early 1960s by visionary vocalist Dr. Joseph Shabalala in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, acapella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo emerged from humble beginnings to become one of the most renowned musical groups in the world. Rooted in the traditions of South African music, the group draws inspiration from ancestral history and the rhythms of everyday life. Through the music, the singers celebrate the beauty of their homeland while also addressing social issues and advocating for peace and reconciliation.

Central to Ladysmith Black Mambazo's sound are the intricate vocal arrangements of each song, characterized by lush harmonies and intricate call-and-response patterns. Each member of the group contributes their own unique vocal texture, resulting in music that is both mesmerizing and deeply moving. One member, Albert Mazibuko, cousin to Dr. Shabalala, is the only remaining singer of the original lineup and is celebrating his 55th year in the group. While on the road, Mazibuko spoke to the Source Weekly ahead of the group's upcoming concert at the Tower Theatre.

click to enlarge We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Courtesy Tower Theatre
Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won five Grammy awards and was dubbed “South Africa’s Cultural Ambassadors to the World” by Nelson Mandela.

"I don't want to call it difficult," Mazibuko said with a laugh, when asked about the vocal arrangements of the songs. "So instead, I will say that it was challenging — and it's challenging even now because this is a kind of singing that you must practice all the time. You have to live it, dream it and sleep it. It has to stay with you all the time."

Growing up, Mazibuko worked as a farmhand to help support his family while pursuing his musical dreams. "I was so lucky, when I was a little boy, Joseph was my hero and I always looked up to him and what he was doing with music and how he was embracing the culture," recalled Mazibuko. "But, in 1969, Joseph came to me and said that he had a dream of his grandmother. He told me that in the dream his grandmother had sent him to visit my brother and I, and that we were to help him achieve what he wanted to."

From traditional folk tunes passed down through generations to original compositions inspired by life's triumphs and tribulations, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's music is a celebration of the human experience in all its complexity and beauty. "It is very important," said Mazibuko. "It shows the beauty of our culture and country. It's such a privilege for us and makes us all very humble that we are able to share in this and show the world our culture."

With multiple Grammy awards, a discography that spans over 50 albums and collaborations with Paul Simon, Dolly Parton and more, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's influence on the world of music is immeasurable. But perhaps the greatest piece of the group's legacy lies in the joy and inspiration they've brought to audiences, with no desire to stop. "I think it's all because of the mission that Joseph gave us," Mazibuko mused. "We don't want to disappoint him, what he has done for us, in making this group, it was something that was never done before."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Wed., Mar. 27, 7:30pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$36-$51plus $4 Historic Preservation Fee

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Sound Stories & Interviews
All Music
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Transformative Power of the Outdoors

    Oregon Adaptive Sports teams up with the High Dessert Education Service District to bring outdoor recreation to all, regardless of limitations

    By Armando Borrego

    The Transformative Power &#10;of the Outdoors

  • Memory Lane with a Music Man

    Corvallis-born singer/songwriter Joel Chaddtalks about the music he'll play to bring a bookstore to life

    By Armando Borrego

    Memory Lane with a Music Man
More »
  • The Source Weekly

  • Source Material: New Local EPs

    Highlighting three brand new EPs from local music acts, and the inside scoop on the recording process from the artists themselves

    By Armando Borrego

    Source Material: New Local EPs

  • Musicians Inspired by Everyday Miracles

    Two classically trained musicians, Sherry Finzer and Julie Hanney, muse on thehealing power of meditative music and look ahead to a showcase concert in Bend

    By Armando Borrego

    Musicians Inspired by Everyday Miracles

  • Grace Potter, Lady Vagabond

    Grammy-nominated recording artist Grace Potter talks about her experience, her new album and the country star ghosts that helped her write it

    By Armando Borrego

    Grace Potter, Lady Vagabond
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation