Wreckless Strangers

A conversation with lead guitarist David Noble on the six-piece rock group that loves to channel a San Francisco sound

By

Wreckless Strangers, a band born from a simple jam session among friends and family in 2016, has grown into a renowned super-group with three original albums and a penchant for emphasizing the enduring spirit of San Francisco's rich musical heritage.

"The band started about eight years ago. It was a chance for our drummer, Mick Hellman, to play music with his two daughters," recalled guitarist David Noble. "At the time, it was very Americana and had this bluegrass/country vibe to it."

click to enlarge Wreckless Strangers
Wreckless Strangers FB
Guitarist David Noble believes that the group’s latest album, “Blue Sky Fantasy,” has some of the group’s best work; release date to be announced.

With an updated lineup that weaves together the best of blues, R & B and rock 'n' roll, the group has managed to forge a singular sound that stems from powerful storytelling and energetic live performances. Working the stage with Hellman and Noble are a slew of talented musicians; the band is made of Rob Anderson, Joshua Zucker on bass, Austin de Lone on keyboard and Amber Morris providing powerful vocals. "We sort of just fused this sound together based on our influences here in the Bay area, all the pieces really just snapped into place," explained Noble. "The sound has changed over time, I bring the rock itch to it, Amber brings the soul to it and the band just kind of does its thing."

The group's upcoming EP, "Blue Sky Fantasy," along with 2023 release, "Orange Sky Dream," were both helmed by the four-time Grammy award-winning engineer/producer Dave Way. "It actually came together quite naturally," said Noble. "In the studio, Way has done great mixes and makes us sound like a top-quality band. It's amazing what the right people behind the wheel can do."

Way's collaboration with the band underscores the quality and potential that Wreckless Strangers holds, showcasing the group's sonic evolution as an offering that is truly the sum of its parts. "It can be hard to break through the clutter," Noble mused. "Everyone is trying to get everyone's attention in the world of streaming, but, when you get something that just sounds good to us, I'm proud of that. I've found that's the only reason to do it, 10 to 20 years from now, I'll still be proud of it."

Wreckless Strangers
Thu., Mar. 21, 7-11pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$20

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

By Armando Borrego

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
