A Community Initiative to Buy Mt. Bachelor Grows

A local group looking to make Mt. Bachelor Resort local announces progress in its vision

An effort to bring Mt. Bachelor back into the hands of the Bend community is growing, some three weeks after two locals launched an initiative to purchase the resort. The group, Mt. Bachelor Community Inc., officially launched its website and reported a growing community team, among increasing interest in collaborations, according to a press release.

On Aug. 22, POWDR Corporation, the current owners of Mt. Bachelor and several other ski resorts across the country, announced its plans to sell the resort. Bend residents Dan Cochrane and Chris Porter organized a meeting shortly after to discuss plans for buying the resort.

Their mission, according to the website, is to own and manage Mt. Bachelor, focusing on environmental care, supporting mountain enthusiasts and reinvesting profits to boost the local economy.

A press release stated that local businesses and organizations are stepping up to help support, offering resources, services and donations. The group also announced it has partnered with Sunriver Brewing and The Haven co-working space.

The group is hosting an official Community Kickoff Event on Oct. 12 at Drake Park to build momentum for the project. It's also in the process of opening a corporate bank account, allowing it to accept donations and cover early expenses. The group will launch a GoFundMe soon to help with startup costs.

"From the start, this initiative was never about one person or a small group — it's about all of us, and the incredible support we're seeing confirms that we are moving in the right direction. Volunteers, local businesses, and passionate community members have all played a role in pushing this project forward. The energy is contagious," read a statement from a press release.

Mt. Bachelor Community Inc. said people can help by spreading the word, volunteering with events and supporting the cause though contributions.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.
