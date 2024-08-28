 A Joint Effort to Appeal Bend’s Tree Code | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

A Joint Effort to Appeal Bend’s Tree Code

Businesses and organizations join local developer Pahlisch in its attempt to pause Bend’s recently enacted tree code

By

Pahlisch Homes, a local homebuilding company, submitted an appeal of the City of Bend’s tree code on Aug. 6, calling for the City to pause its newly implemented regulations.

On Aug. 28, other local businesses and organizations joined in on the effort, asserting that the new tree code will cause impacts on housing in Bend. Those that joined the motion include Brooks Resources, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Central Oregon Builders Association, Empire Construction and Development, Hayden Homes and Bend Yimby, short for “Yes In My Backyard.”

click to enlarge A Joint Effort to Appeal Bend’s Tree Code
Courtesy Pexels

The Bend City Council approved the updated tree regulations on June 20, attempting to clarify how and when trees can be removed in new developments. The amendments state that if a certain percentage of trees are removed in a project, developers will need to plant new trees on-site or make a payment in lieu of tree preservation.

The tree code went into effect on Aug. 16.

The Aug. 28 press release from Central Oregon Builders Association stated that the new code will make building on residential land more difficult and costly. This, COBA said, will discourage or prevent housing production, making it more difficult to increase Bend’s housing supply, while adding costs to housing.

The parties involved are calling for the city to pause and amend key elements that better balance community housing concerns.

“We are asking City of Bend’s elected leaders to reconsider and take another crack at doing a better job of balancing our priority need for housing in this community with tree preservation,” said Jim Roberts, with Bend YIMBY, in a press release.

The Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee, which helped recommend amendments to the City's tree code, was created in June and included 14 community members with a range of viewpoints, including several in the development sector. Cory Bittner with Pahlisch and Morgan Greenwood with COBA were among the 14 members.

Organizations joining the appeal hope the City will agree to meet to consider specific recommendations for lessening impacts on housing, while also protecting trees.

“The cost of housing is a concern for more and more people and employers across our community,” said Morgan Greenwood, vice president of government affairs at COBA. “This motion to intervene is an attempt to bring the City Council back to the table on behalf of working families who cannot afford higher housing costs. By working more closely together we believe we can find a better approach to the tree code that achieves preservation goals AND is accountable to community’s housing concerns.”

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

  • At Fire Basecamp

    How highly trained volunteer units run command centers in the wilderness to combat the country's largest wildfires

    By Jennifer Baires

    At Fire Basecamp

  • Bend to Update Vehicle Sheltering Rules

    Proposed rule changes would restrict vehicle camping near residential dwellings

    By Julianna LaFollette

    RV on the street behind a chain link fence

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 28- 4, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation