A Joint Effort to Appeal Bend’s Tree Code

On Aug. 28, other local businesses and organizations joined in on the effort, asserting that the new tree code will cause impacts on housing in Bend. Those that joined the motion include Brooks Resources, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Central Oregon Builders Association, Empire Construction and Development, Hayden Homes and Bend Yimby, short for “Yes In My Backyard.”
The Bend City Council approved the updated tree regulations on June 20, attempting to clarify how and when trees can be removed in new developments. The amendments state that if a certain percentage of trees are removed in a project, developers will need to plant new trees on-site or make a payment in lieu of tree preservation.
The tree code went into effect on Aug. 16.
The Aug. 28 press release from Central Oregon Builders Association stated that the new code will make building on residential land more difficult and costly. This, COBA said, will discourage or prevent housing production, making it more difficult to increase Bend’s housing supply, while adding costs to housing.
The parties involved are calling for the city to pause and amend key elements that better balance community housing concerns.
“We are asking City of Bend’s elected leaders to reconsider and take another crack at doing a better job of balancing our priority need for housing in this community with tree preservation,” said Jim Roberts, with Bend YIMBY, in a press release.
The Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee, which helped recommend amendments to the City's tree code, was created in June and included 14 community members with a range of viewpoints, including several in the development sector. Cory Bittner with Pahlisch and Morgan Greenwood with COBA were among the 14 members.
Organizations joining the appeal hope the City will agree to meet to consider specific recommendations for lessening impacts on housing, while also protecting trees.
“The cost of housing is a concern for more and more people and employers across our community,” said Morgan Greenwood, vice president of government affairs at COBA. “This motion to intervene is an attempt to bring the City Council back to the table on behalf of working families who cannot afford higher housing costs. By working more closely together we believe we can find a better approach to the tree code that achieves preservation goals AND is accountable to community’s housing concerns.”