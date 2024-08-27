 A Push to Solarize Deschutes County | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

A Push to Solarize Deschutes County

A community-driven campaign offers discounts and incentives for Deschutes County households to switch to solar

By

A new campaign making it easier and cheaper for Deschutes County residents to install solar in their homes started in August. The campaign, “Solarize Deschutes,” will offer savings on solar projects, as well as informational workshops and other incentives to help people make the switch to renewable energy.

The project was driven by local interest, according to Betsy Kauffman, manager of renewable energy at Energy Trust of Oregon. Local agencies such as the Environmental Center, Energized Bend, Envision Bend and the City of Bend partnered with Energy Trust and Solar Oregon to spread awareness about the effort.

The idea, Kauffman said, is to generate enthusiasm and excitement for solar while making it easy and affordable to install solar at home.

“It creates a lot of awareness of solar, and it brings a lot of installations, which is really important for greening the grid and giving people the opportunity to participate in clean energy,” Kauffman told the Source Weekly. 
click to enlarge A Push to Solarize Deschutes County
Pexels
The campaign will offer discounts, on top of incentives and tax credits, to promote the use of solar in Deschutes County.

The campaign will allow households a way to reduce their home’s carbon footprint and save on electricity bills, while also addressing state goals.

The state of Oregon hopes to reach a goal of generating 100% renewable energy by 2040. Incentive programs, aimed at promoting the use of the increasingly popular energy alternative, is one way the state intends to get there. For the last several years, solar has been the fastest-growing renewable energy resource across the country.

With this local campaign, pre-qualified contractors will visit interested households and help determine the best spot for solar, the type of system that may work best and offer a customer analysis and bid.

The average homeowner would pay about $30,000 for a solar panel system that covers their electricity needs. Pacific Power customers who participate in the campaign also receive an extra cash incentive from Energy Trust.

With the cash incentive, the discount from the campaign and federal tax credit, which in itself can save customers about $9,000, households can save about 40% on the cost of an average size solar installation. For income-qualified customers, the incentives can be even higher, saving 70% or more.
click to enlarge A Push to Solarize Deschutes County
Julianna LaFollette
The Environmental Center in Bend, a part of Solarize Deschutes, ran its own campaign in 2012 which resulted in 33 projects.
Free virtual, in-person and Spanish education workshops, another part of this campaign, offer information on installing solar and pricing. People can also learn about community solar options, which allows households to contribute to renewable energy efforts and receive benefits if they don’t have direct or easy access to solar.

The amount of sunlight a particular location gets, and the amount a household gets, can determine whether solar is a good fit. According to Sunlight Solar Energy, Bend gets an average of 300 days of sunshine per year. However, the amount of sun that a specific roof receives can vary by the angle, shade and direction.

The campaign, which will run until October 31, allows any homeowner with a Deschutes County address to participate. For households to receive the discounts and incentives, the solar installation must be completed by June 30, 2025.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 21-28, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation