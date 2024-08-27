A Push to Solarize Deschutes County

The project was driven by local interest, according to Betsy Kauffman, manager of renewable energy at Energy Trust of Oregon. Local agencies such as the Environmental Center, Energized Bend, Envision Bend and the City of Bend partnered with Energy Trust and Solar Oregon to spread awareness about the effort.
The idea, Kauffman said, is to generate enthusiasm and excitement for solar while making it easy and affordable to install solar at home.
“It creates a lot of awareness of solar, and it brings a lot of installations, which is really important for greening the grid and giving people the opportunity to participate in clean energy,” Kauffman told the Source Weekly.
The campaign will allow households a way to reduce their home’s carbon footprint and save on electricity bills, while also addressing state goals.
The state of Oregon hopes to reach a goal of generating 100% renewable energy by 2040. Incentive programs, aimed at promoting the use of the increasingly popular energy alternative, is one way the state intends to get there. For the last several years, solar has been the fastest-growing renewable energy resource across the country.
With this local campaign, pre-qualified contractors will visit interested households and help determine the best spot for solar, the type of system that may work best and offer a customer analysis and bid.
The average homeowner would pay about $30,000 for a solar panel system that covers their electricity needs. Pacific Power customers who participate in the campaign also receive an extra cash incentive from Energy Trust.
With the cash incentive, the discount from the campaign and federal tax credit, which in itself can save customers about $9,000, households can save about 40% on the cost of an average size solar installation. For income-qualified customers, the incentives can be even higher, saving 70% or more.
community solar options, which allows households to contribute to renewable energy efforts and receive benefits if they don’t have direct or easy access to solar.
The amount of sunlight a particular location gets, and the amount a household gets, can determine whether solar is a good fit. According to Sunlight Solar Energy, Bend gets an average of 300 days of sunshine per year. However, the amount of sun that a specific roof receives can vary by the angle, shade and direction.
The campaign, which will run until October 31, allows any homeowner with a Deschutes County address to participate. For households to receive the discounts and incentives, the solar installation must be completed by June 30, 2025.