 Cops Find "No Evidence of Threat or Weapons" at Bend High Thursday | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Cops Find "No Evidence of Threat or Weapons" at Bend High Thursday

Police search high school after a man called the nonemergency line reporting he was going into Bend High with weapons

By

All high schools in Bend, along with Bear Creek Elementary, were on "Secure" status Thursday afternoon following an alleged threat outside Bend Senior High School.

In the end, police found no evidence of a threat or weapons.

Here's the word from Bend Police as of Thursday afternoon:

"At approximately 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Bend Police were dispatched to a report of a threat at Bend Senior High School.

Deschutes County 911 Dispatch received a call to the nonemergency dispatch line from a man reporting he was in the parking lot of Bend High with weapons, and said he was going to enter the school.
click to enlarge Cops Find "No Evidence of Threat or Weapons" at Bend High Thursday
File photo/Ella Taft

A Bend Police School Resource Officer was on scene at the school, and the school was immediately placed into secure status. Secure status is when all doors are locked and no one can enter or exit the school, but class continues as usual.

Additional Bend Police officers responded to the high school within three minutes. Over the course of approximately an hour, police conducted a thorough search of the entire campus both on foot and with the use of unmanned aerial systems, including outbuildings, classrooms and fields. No evidence of a threat or weapons has been located at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

During the search, an unattended bag was located on the exterior grounds of the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Bend Police cordoned off the affected area at the request of the Oregon State Police Explosives Disposal Unit. The unit responded and at 4 p.m. determined the bag was not a threat. That area has now been reopened.

Officers also responded to other schools in the district to ensure there were no threats on those campuses. The public should expect a continued law enforcement presence at Bend High and other schools in the area on Friday.

More than two dozen law enforcement personnel responded to the scene, including members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Police Department. Bend Fire also responded to the scene.

An investigation into the threat and the origin of the call is ongoing."

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

By Brian Oaster, High Country News

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 8-15, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation