Apex Gaming Lounge Now Open In Bend

Apex Gaming Lounge is now open on NW Greenwood Ave. in Bend. The new virtual reality sim racing lounge and gaming haven features an array of games and customizable options.
Enthusiasts can experience the thrill of virtual reality simulated racing and elevate their console gaming experience in the dedicated Xbox and Switch Lounge. From meticulously designed rigs for realistic racing to cutting-edge console setups, Apex offers a diverse range of gaming adventures for players of all levels. There's console gaming, kid racing/gaming stations and a retro game wall. Designed to be a place where families can come together to relax and create memories, Apex offers 800+ classic games.