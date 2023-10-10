 Apply For Openings On City Of Bend Advisory Committees, Commissions And Boards | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Apply For Openings On City Of Bend Advisory Committees, Commissions And Boards

Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has several Council-appointed boards, committees, commissions, and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or City administrative staff. There are several openings coming up including openings on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, the Core Area Advisory Board, the Human Rights and Equity Commission, the Landmarks Commission and the Planning Commission.

click to enlarge Apply For Openings On City Of Bend Advisory Committees, Commissions And Boards
City of Bend

Applications are being accepted for the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Core Area Advisory Board, Human Rights and Equity Commission, Landmarks Commission, and Planning Commission. Visit bendoregon.gov/committees.

